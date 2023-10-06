Starbucks Halloween Mushroom Mug: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Starbucks fans have yet another Halloween merch to look forward to as images of a "Halloween Devil Mushroom Mug" start making the rounds on the internet. Massively shared on TikTok and other video-sharing platforms by popular creators like @__edgarrr, the mason jar mug is made of glass and comes with a black cap that is shaped like a mushroom with two red horns.

Exclusively available in select Asian countries, including China, the 2021 edition mug is not expected to be available in the United States. However, that didn't stop fans from getting their hands on the collectible merchandise from reselling websites like eBay and the Direct from Hong Kong (DHK) store. Though the in-store pricing of the Halloween Devil Mushroom Mug is not available, its eBay listing starts at over $17.62 and onwards.

Starbucks Halloween Devil Mushroom Mug is exclusively available in Asian countries (Image via eBay)

Perfect for both hot and chilled beverages, the trendy mug is capacious enough to hold up to 525 ml (17.75 oz) of beverages. For those who strictly speak Starbucks, that would be a Venti of your favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Starbucks Halloween Mushroom Mug sells on eBay, starting at over $17.62

The trendy Starbucks Halloween Devil Mushroom Mason Jar Mugs can be bought from eBay starting at over $17.62 and onwards until stocks last -(Image via @__edgarrr on TikTok / eBay)

The limited-edition Starbucks mug also comes with a black sipper and a mushroom-shaped black cap. Apart from having two curved horns and red bumped spots, the mushroom cap also features a tea infuser that fans can use to brew some delicious tea beverages this Halloween.

As mentioned earlier, fans in and around the United States may only be able to get the trendy mug either from eBay or the Direct from Hong Kong (DHK) store for a limited time or until stocks last. While DHK may be relatively safer for the purchase, fans buying from eBay may have to be extra cautious as not all listings on the reselling websites are genuine.

It is best advised to do some research before buying the mugs from the eBay sellers. Fans should only make a purchase after they have checked seller scores and reviews to ensure that the sellers can be trusted.