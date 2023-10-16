LEGO Mini Steamboat Willie: Where to buy, price, features, and all you need to know

LEGO has a surprise for Disney fans as the toy brand unveiled a new Mini Steamboat Willie set. The new set features over 424 bricks and offers a miniature version of the popular LEGO Ideas Steamboat Willie Set launched in 2019. However, unlike its predecessor, the new set is a gift-with-purchase (GWP) exclusive, meaning it may not be available for direct purchase.

Introduced as set number 40659, the new Mini Steamboat Willie set can be availed through the ShopDisney website when making a purchase of $150 or above. Available until supplies last, the new set can be claimed for free after following a few steps.

The new Mini Steamboat Wille will be a gift-with-purchase exclusive (Image via LEGO)

The new miniature set comes forward as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary. Like other anniversary edition merch, the Mini Steamboat Willie is also a limited-edition item and may not be available once the stocks are depleted.

LEGO celebrates Disney's 100 years with a free Mini Steamboat Willie set - where and how to get it

LEGO is going all out for Disney's 100th-anniversary celebrations as the toy brand launched a new Mini Steamboat Willie set. Introduced as a gift-with-purchase (GWP) item, the new set is available for free on ShopDisney.com starting October 15, but with a small catch.

The gift-with-purchase exclusive is free to avail, but only if you make a purchase of $150 or above on ShopDisney.com. A miniature replica of the '21317 Steamboat Willie,' the new set features 424 bricks and a Mickey Mouse minifigure. Presented as set #40659, the new set is meant for fans aged nine years or older. According to the company, it offers a buildable black-and-white boat with "moveable steam pipes and rotating paddle wheels."

While the details are yet to be confirmed, there have been speculations that the new Mini Steamboat Willie set may also be available in a similar gift-with-purchase fashion at major retailers and lego.com in the coming weeks. However, fans can only get it as a gift from ShopDisney.com with all qualifying purchases for now.

Fans can get their hands on the new Mini Steamboat Willie for a limited time through ShopDisney (Image via LEGO)

Fans can follow these steps to get the new set for free:

Visit ShopDisney.com Add your favorite merch or toys to the cart Apply the code 'GIFT' on the checkout page Confirm your shipping details Pay for the item Confirm your contact details and finish placing your order

Once the order is successfully placed, it will be shipped according to your chosen delivery type. It is to be noted that the cart value of $150 must be before taxes and shipping to be eligible for the gift. Fans must also note that pre-orders of merch and other items may not qualify for the free Mini Steamboat Willie gift.