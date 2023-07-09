Lego VIP Days 2023: Offers, new releases, and all you need to know

On Friday, July 7, 2023, the popular Danish toy-production company LEGO Group has teased its approaching 2023 VIP Days event. It will continue for five days, from July 11 to July 15. The toymaker is offering exclusive freebies and discounts for its VIP members.

The announcement was made through a banner on the toymaker's official website's Offers & Sale page. The company has also sent an email to its VIP members confirming the event. The members can collect double VIP points throughout the event. Brick Clicker reported in June that the VIP points will be applied to all sets, including F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Harry Potter, and Lego City.

The Danish toymaker has announced its summer sale VIP Days event. (Image via Twitter/@TidBricks)

The Fantasy Adventure Ride, which is the fourth and final set of Bricktober 2022, will be reportedly available to be redeemed on July 11 in the VIP Rewards Centre. For likely 2,400 VIP points, the set can be redeemed if it matches the series' previous sets.

So, one must use their LEGO credits to lock in this creation. Actual cash cannot be used. Any other former gift-with-purchase creations will also require to be locked in the same way.

Fans of the toymaker are now waiting to see whether these will be the only offers available during the VIP Days event, or if they can expect some other surprises next week. Though it is tricky to ascertain since this is the toymaker's first time marketing a specific promotion for VIP Days. The toymaker has been quite vague with the announcement and what can be expected from the VIP Days event.

Non-VIP members can also join the VIP program ahead of the event (Image via Twitter/@wangguoqin1001)

Buyers need to be a VIP member to avail LEGO's VIP rewards

People who want to be a part of the toymaker’s summer sale VIP Days event need to sign up on the website as a VIP member so that they can earn the rewards offered at the event.

Apart from securing whatever promotions the company is running this time, customers can also start earning points after joining the VIP program and can gain early access to the sets before their official release.

Another exciting part of the VIP Days event is that LEGO’s former gift-with-purchase creations will return to their shop. Normally, one cannot purchase these. Instead, they must spend some money on sets to score them. Now, the toymaker will celebrate their fans by offering them another chance to win rare models.

Another VIP-focused event by the toymaker is LEGO VIP Weekend, which is usually held in November, a week prior to Black Friday. This event includes exclusive gifts with every purchase, double VIP points, and also occasionally offers VIP discount vouchers but at a reduced cost.

Some or all of these offers can also be available in the upcoming VIP Days event. VIP members might want to start collecting their VIP points to get hold of as many gifts and discounts as possible.

