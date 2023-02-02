Following BIGHIT's announcement of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 2023 world tour, Act: Sweet Mirage, across Asia and the United States on January 17, rumors regarding VIP tickets and their unreasonable pricing have surfaced on the internet, shocking fans all around.

Though the pre-sale of TXT's tour tickets doesn't start until February 5, fans have uncovered the ticket prices through their Georgia venue, Gas South Arena's website.

While the regular seats come at a reasonable price between $59.50-$199.50, the Soundcheck VIP seats coming up to $510.61 made no sense, according to several fans.

g | TXT LOCKDOWN @heesevn you have to be joking if you think I’m going to spend $510 on a vip ticket…that doesn’t even include fees… you have to be joking if you think I’m going to spend $510 on a vip ticket…that doesn’t even include fees… https://t.co/NxJA3G5ncT

Given that many fans were eagerly looking forward to meeting the TXT members at their upcoming concerts, some have been demotivated by the insanely high ticket prices.

Meanwhile, fans of other K-pop groups also expressed their disbelief at the same, inevitably criticizing both BIGHIT and TOMORROW x TOGETHER for the unreasonable prices.

"That's beyond stupid": Fans in shock at TOMORROW x TOGETHER concert's VIP ticket prices of $510+ that come with further extra fees

TOMORROW x TOGETHER's tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and Weverse, except for Georgia fans who can purchase from AXS. While fans were already upset with the extremely high ticket prices, the realization that buying tickets during the pre-sale would require further membership purchases left several angry and disappointed.

Check out a few of these tweets below:

kay⁷ @kllminn that’s beyond STUPID that’s beyond STUPID

ʕ •ᴥ• ʔ @2O1cafe I can’t believe the txt vip tickets are $500 It should be valid for another tour stop and I better get a dinner, a movie and play at the arcade with them for that price I can’t believe the txt vip tickets are $500 It should be valid for another tour stop and I better get a dinner, a movie and play at the arcade with them for that price

🫰🏻🐯 booseoksoonator @kwonhshi i think two vip txt tickets shouldnt cost the same as me flying to korea and attending 3 days of caratland i think two vip txt tickets shouldnt cost the same as me flying to korea and attending 3 days of caratland

ً @reaIRacha is this a confirmed ticket price for txt in georgia (and potentially everywhere in america) Bc this is literally absurd is this a confirmed ticket price for txt in georgia (and potentially everywhere in america) Bc this is literally absurd https://t.co/glZbkB6Hc8

However, only fans who are officially not the website's members need to spend on additional purchases before they can get their hands on the already-expensive tickets. Also, given that once the public sale starts, on February 10, tickets are much harder to purchase as they're likely to instantly sell out, and prices can spike up.

Many fans are set to see their idols perform live and are ready to grab TOMORROW x TOGETHER concert tickets regardless of their high prices. However, some MOAs have given up on the thought of attending their concerts since they came on such short notice and they don't have the finances to support the same.

deni 👾 @wonsbrry special place in hell for making these txt vip tickets $500… like idc you’re terrible ppl special place in hell for making these txt vip tickets $500… like idc you’re terrible ppl

nerriza @nerriza_remulla Ayo, if it's true that TXT tickets are $510 for VIP as just the PRESALE price, I'm just not gonna go. Ain't no way I'm spending that much money. If $510 is the VIP price, then that means the price range for first level seats probs will be $300+. - Ayo, if it's true that TXT tickets are $510 for VIP as just the PRESALE price, I'm just not gonna go. Ain't no way I'm spending that much money. If $510 is the VIP price, then that means the price range for first level seats probs will be $300+. -

iqra⁷ ♡ @ksj_exe $500 VIP tickets for txt is insane like is yeonjun gonna get down and one knee and propose to me ?? $500 VIP tickets for txt is insane like is yeonjun gonna get down and one knee and propose to me ??

While MOAs are upset about the incredibly high VIP ticket prices, they can't help but make jokes about the situation. Mixed between disbelief, confusion, and frustration, fans continued to flood Twitter with their opinions on the issue as they called out BIGHIT for pushing the rates really high.

Ticketmaster @Ticketmaster IN U.S. Visit our FAQ to learn more about the presales powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan: blog.ticketmaster.com/tomorrowxtoget… Breaking news, #MOAS ! Presale registration is now open for @TXT_BigHit TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR Breaking news, #MOAS! Presale registration is now open for @TXT_BigHit TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE> IN U.S. Visit our FAQ to learn more about the presales powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan: blog.ticketmaster.com/tomorrowxtoget… https://t.co/wPQRgBFh2w

Here are the dates and venues for TOMORROW x TOGETHER's upcoming 2023 world tour, Act: Sweet Mirage:

March 25, 26 - Seoul, Korea

April 1 - Singapore, Asia

April 5 - Taipei

April 14, 15 - Osaka, Japan

April 18, 19 - Saitama, Japan

April 25, 26 - Kanagawa, Japan

April 29, 30 - Aichi, Japan

May 6 - Charlotte, U.S.

May 9, 10 - Belmont Park, U.S.

May 16 - Washington, D.C., U.S.

May 19, 20 - Duluth, U.S.

May 23, 24 - San Antonio, U.S.

May 27 - Los Angeles, U.S.

With no more than a few days to go before TOMORROW x TOGETHER concert's ticket sales go live , fans are confused as to whether or not to give in to the ticket prices. Since there's no confirmation on prices as of yet, fans still hold little hope that the rates will come down.

