M&M's teams up with Gopuff delivery platform to aid Halloween planners with emergency candy refills

M&M's is solving the Halloween candy woes with a slight twist this season as the brand joins hands with Gopuff for a new "Halloween Rescue Squad" campaign. The campaign kicks off on the day of Halloween, October 31, 2023. It is aimed at delivering free emergency trick-or-treating candy refills in less than 90 minutes to families who happen to run out on the spookiest day of the year.

Available across the United States, the candy refills can be ordered exclusively on October 31 starting at 3 pm ET. Fans will be able to place orders for the free emergency trick-or-treating candy refills by visiting the Halloween Rescue Squad website. With a limited number of free refills up for grabs, fans may have to be quick before they run out of stock.

The Halloween Rescue Squad campaign will deliver free Halloween candy refills for fans across the country (Image via M&M's)

The popular candy brand introduced the new "Halloween Rescue Squad" campaign through a press release on October 11, 2023. The President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley, Tim LeBel said that since the Halloween season is expanding, people's enthusiasm to buy candies is driving them to "shop earlier and more frequently."

"As the authority on Halloween, we plan for the season years in advance to ensure we satisfy shoppers' needs. From our first ever M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad to new product innovations, we're doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season," LeBel added.

All you need to know about M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad campaign

The popular candy brand, Mars, commissioned a special survey recently which indicated that over half of Americans celebrating Halloween often worry about running out of trick-or-treating candies. The survey also suggested that over 89% of them were guilty of eating some of the candies meant for the trick-or-treaters even before the spooky night.

For those worried about not having enough candy for Halloween or for those who munched on the candy themselves, M&M's is coming to their rescue. The brand has joined hands with Gopuff for the new Halloween Rescue Squad campaign. Helping fans out of their trick-or-treating candy woes, the popular candy brand will be delivering free emergency trick-or-treating candy refills for the spooky night this month.

The free candies from the Halloween Rescue Squad campaign can be ordered on October 31 starting at 3 pm ET (Image via M&M's)

Available to order on M&M's campaign website (here) - the free candy refills can be claimed exclusively on October 31 until supplies last. While the free emergency trick-or-treating candy refills are available nationwide, they can only be delivered to locations that are serviceable by Gopuff.

Fans who think Gopuff delivers at their address can place orders for the free refills on the day of Halloween past or starting at 3 pm ET.