Domino’s launches “Free Emergency Pizza” deal for customers with student loans

Domino’s is offering a flavorful relief to students this month as the pizza chain introduced its new "Free Emergency Pizza for student loans" promotion. The limited-time promotions that started on October 25, will be offering free pizzas worth a total of over $1 million to all fans who have student loan payments on them.

The Emergency Pizza available under the promotion will be provided through a coupon code that fans can claim within the next 30 days. Everyone with a student loan will be eligible to get a free student loan Emergency Pizza by applying on the website - dominos.com/student-loans.

However, with a limited 4,200 codes available to claim every day, fans may have to be quick on their feet to snag the cheesy treat.

The free Emergency Pizza for student loan promotion starts on October 25 (Image via Domino’s)

The pizza chain announced the launch of the Free Emergency Pizza for student loans promotions through a press release on October 25, with Kate Trumbull, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Domino’s, quoting:

"Student loan payments have resumed for millions of Americans, and we wanted to help in our own little way by using the power of pizza to do something nice for our customers."

Cheering up students with a sweet twist on the classic quote, Kate Trumbull added:

"When life gives you loans, Domino's gives you free pizza!"

Domino’s Free Emergency Pizza for Students Loans offer is limited to 1 pizza per person

Student loans seem to be coming with a perk this month as Domino’s introduces a new promotion that will allow people to claim a free Emergency Pizza for Student Loans. Exclusively available to students with a loan to repay, the free pizzas can be claimed through a code that will be available every day between October 25 and November 9, 2023.

Offering free pizzas worth $1 million, the world's largest pizza chain wants students to snag an emergency mood booster for times when they feel like getting rewarded.

The freebie only requires some attention and discipline as the code for the free pizzas will only be available in a limited number of 4,200, every day between 12:00 am and 11:59 pm ET.

The free Emergency Pizzas for student loans can be claimed through a code which will be available in limited numbers every day (Image via Domino’s)

Here's how students with loans can claim their free Emergency Pizzas:

Visit the website - dominos.com/student-loans Fill out the form to apply for the 'free Emergency Pizza for Student Loans.' Verify the email address provided while applying. After successful verification, you will get an email with the coupon code for a free medium, double-topping Emergency Pizza.

Once you get the code, you can claim it on all qualifying carryout or delivery orders within the next 30 days. It is to be noted that delivery orders may require you to meet the minimum delivery requirement at that specific store.

The free Emergency Student Loan pizzas are limited to one free pizza per person. Fans won't be able to claim the freebie after December 10, 2023.

Apparently, Domino’s fans who may not have a student loan can also claim a free pizza under the chain's "Emergency Pizza" promotions. The freebie is exclusive to the chain's reward program members and can be claimed by placing any qualifying order for carryout or delivery.

This offer allows you to order one pizza for now and save a free pizza for whenever you need it within the next 30 days. The free pizza will be claimable on all days except for Halloween (October 31) and New Year's Eve.