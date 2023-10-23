McDonald’s introduces Free Fries Friday for the rest of 2023

McDonald’s is adding more reasons to live the rest of 2023 to the fullest as the chain flagged off its Free Fries Friday promotions. The limited-time promotions that allow fans to grab a free serving of medium fries every Friday began on October 20 and will go on till the end of 2023.

Exclusively available to the chain's rewards program members, the free serving of medium fries can be claimed at any participating location when ordering through the chain's mobile app. The only catch is that one must spend a minimum value of $1 or above to be eligible for the freebie.

The Free Fries Friday promotions will go on till the end of 2023 (Image via McDonald’s)

The offer that refreshes every week can be claimed at least once every Friday until December 31, 2023. When placing a qualifying order fans must not forget to add a medium fries to the cart to get it at the discounted price.

All you need to know about the Free Fries Friday promotions at McDonald’s

Whether customers like them with their favorite dipping sauces, with a hearty Wopper, or on their own, 'Famous Fries' from McDonald’s can make the gloomiest days brighter. Made from premium quality potatoes like the 'Shepody and Russet Burbank,' the sides are fried to crispy perfection and seasoned with just the right amount of sea salt.

Golden-crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, the World Famous Fries are one of the most sold sides on the chain's menu. Seeing all the love that the popular side receives throughout the year, the chain has decided to offer it for free under the limited-time Free Fries Friday promotion. Beginning as early as October 20, the promotions will be going on till the end of the current year.

A free serving of medium fries can only be availed when ordering through the chain's app (Image via McDonald’s)

Claimable every Friday for the rest of 2023, the Free Fries Friday offer can be taken benefit of every Friday, from October 20, 2023, to December 29, 2023.

While the free serving of medium fries can be claimed on all orders of $1 or above placed through the McDonald’s app on Fridays, they can't be availed for delivery orders. Exclusive to the chain's reward program members, the free 'World Famous Fries' can only be enjoyed when ordered in-store.

Pick-up orders may be eligible for the discount, but it has not been confirmed. Hence fans are advised to check for the same at the counter for a hassle-free snacking experience.

Yet to join the McDonald’s rewards program? Customers can do it by signing up on the chain's app or website and opting into the rewards program from the menu. The loyalty program will give them exclusive access to similar limited-time deals and promotions.

The rewards program will also allow customers to gain reward points for every dollar spent. Similar to other fast food chains, the reward points can be exchanged for free burgers, fries, and much more.