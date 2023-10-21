Starbucks Holiday Drinkware 2023: Varieties, colors, price, and other details explored

Starbucks has an early holiday surprise for fans as the chain introduces its new Holiday Drinkware collection. Hitting stores nationwide in the coming weeks, the new collection offers over a dozen cups, tumblers, and other drinkware adorned in the holiday themes of green, red, and white.

Starting at $4.95, the new collection will be available in varying sizes ranging from 12 oz to 24 oz. From shiny bling cups to multicolored tumblers, bold glass mugs to reusable hot cups, the new holiday drinkware collection can be a perfect way to sip on some of your favorite refreshing winter drinks this year.

The new holiday drinkware collection starts at over $4.95 (Image via Starbucks)

Apart from the new drinkware collection, fans could also look forward to the rumored winter menu that is expected to hit stores starting November 2. The leaked menu that is yet to be confirmed could offer a wide range of new drinks and snacks, including Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, Gingerbread Loaf, and Hot Chocolate, among others.

Starbucks Holiday Drinkware 2023 was announced on October 17

Starbucks is all set to enhance the beverage experience this holiday season as the chain introduces its new holiday drinkware collection. Fusing both minimal and bold design elements together, the limited-time collection presents a beautifully crafted drinkware collection with over a dozen cups, mugs, and tumblers.

The holiday drinkware collection comes in holiday themes of red, white, and green (Image via Starbucks)

For those looking forward to the upcoming collection, here's what the coffeehouse chain has to offer:

Iridescent Winter White Cold Cups and Ornament

Perfect for your chilled beverages, the new Iridescent Winter White Cold Cups come in two sizes: 24 oz and 16 oz. Both the 16-oz and 24-oz cups can be purchased for $19.95 and $24.95, respectively, along with a matching ornament that goes for over $12.95. These cups will be exclusively sold through participating licensed stores.

Iridescent Winter White Cold Cups and Ornament (Image via S.)

Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cups and Ornament

Best suited for cold beverages and drinks, the Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cups will be exclusively sold through licensed stores across the United States. Available in 16-oz and 24-oz sizes, the new cups can be bought for $24.95 and $19.95, respectively. Similar to the Iridescent cups, it also comes with a matching ornament that can be purchased for $12.95.

Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cups and Ornament (Image via Starbucks)

Geometric Rainbow Glass Mug

Made with food-grade glass, the Geometric Rainbow Glass Mug is priced at $16.95. Suitable for hot drinks and coffee, the mug has a capacity of 14 oz. It can be found at participating stores nationwide.

Geometric Rainbow Glass Mug (Image via Starbucks)

Peppermint Pink Prism Mug

Priced at $18.95, the Peppermint Pink Prism Mug can hold up to 12 oz. of your favorite hot beverages. Adorned in a metallic shade of pink, it has a geometric handle and a patterned outer body. Fans can find it at participating stores across the U.S.

Peppermint Pink Prism Mug (Image via Starbucks)

Deep Red Pleated Tumbler

Adorned in bold red color, the Deep Red Pleated Tumbler features pleated designs on the outside. Priced at $27.95, it comes with a flip-top cap. Perfect for refreshing peppermint drinks, the new tumbler has a capacity of 16 oz.

Deep Red Pleated Tumbler (Image via S.)

Gradient Winter Blue Water Bottle

Priced at $27.95, the new Gradient Winter Blue Water Bottle is suitable for both chilled and hot beverages. Featuring a drink capacity of 20 oz, it comes adorned in a blue and silver fusion theme. Fans can find it at participating stores across the U.S.

Gradient Winter Blue Water Bottle (Image via Starbucks)

Glitter Red Cold Cup

Featuring an all-red theme with glittery swag, the new Glitter Red Cold Cup is perfect for your favorite chilled coffee and other refreshing beverages. Priced for as low as $4.95, the new cup comes with a matching candy-cane stripped sipper. It comes with a maximum drink capacity of 24 oz.

Glitter Red Cold Cup (Image via Starbucks)

Others

Icicle Blue Tumbler, Iridescent Siren Cold Cup, Winter Night Tumbler, Ribbon Tumblers, and Color Changing Hot Cup Set (Image via Starbucks)

Some of the other limited-time cups and tumblers hitting stores nationwide in the coming weeks include:

Icicle Blue Tumbler (12 oz) - $19.95

Iridescent Siren Cold Cup (24 oz) - $19.95

Winter Night Tumbler (12 oz) - $19.95

Ribbon Tumblers (16 oz) - $16.95

Color Changing Hot Cup Set (6-pack, 16 oz, each) - $19.95

As of now, the chain has not confirmed the date for when the new Holiday Drinkware collection will officially hit stores. However, fans can expect to start spotting the new collection in stores along with the winter menu that is speculated to be hitting stores starting in November. Fans could also get to see a few other holiday collections that could be launched sometime after the latest collection.