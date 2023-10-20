Chipotle brings back the Boorito deal with a $6 digital entrée offer for a limited time

Halloween is getting extra spooky and delicious as the Boorito deal returns to Chipotle. An annual Halloween tradition at the California-based fast food chain for over 23 years, the returning offer will allow fans to enjoy a $6 digital entrée offer exclusively on the day of Halloween, October 31.

The digital-only deal that will be available to all reward program members can be claimed when placing an order for your favorite entrée (burritos, burrito bowls, and more) through the chain's app or website on the day of Halloween. Fans can take advantage of the deal starting at 3 pm local time and until the store closes, by using the code "BOORITO" at the checkout page.

Chipotle's $6 digital entrée offer can be claimed exclusively on Halloween (Image via Chipotle)

This Halloween, fans can also get a chance to snag a free bottle of limited-edition TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce that will be debuting at Chipotle for a single day on October 31. The chain will give away over 100 bottles of the spicy-hot sauce with all digital orders placed between 10 pm local time and midnight at select college town locations.

Locations where customers can avail Chipotle's returning Boorito deal

First introduced in the United States back in 2000, the Boortio deal used to reward customers visiting Chipotle stores in Halloween costumes with discounted entrées. Over the years, the tradition kept evolving and has now become an annual celebration where the chain rewards fans for the unwavering love they show for the fast food chain throughout the year.

Continuing the tradition, Chipotle is back with its Boorito deal for 2023 that will allow fans to enjoy their favorite digital entrées for as low as $6. The discounted entrée that can be availed on October 31 will be claimable through the promo code "BOORTIO."

The deal is good for all reward program members who place an order through the chain's app or website between 3 pm local time and the closing time on Halloween, October 31.

The Boorito deal will allow fans to claim one discounted entrée on Halloween starting at 3:00 pm (Image via Chipotle)

To make things even spicier this spooky season, Chipotle is extending its operational hours for the first time. The extended hours on Halloween will allow the following 53 renowned college town locations to serve young customers until midnight:

1650 28th St Unit 1224, Boulder, CO 1038 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 528 E Green St Ste 101, Champaign, IL 1726 N High St, Columbus, OH 718 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 209, La Jolla, CA 2316 Hillsborough St Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 658 State St, Madison, WI 4698 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal, NY 200 W State St, West Lafayette, IN 721 S 4th St Ste 100, Waco, TX 41 S Court St, Athens, OH 1800 McFarland Blvd E Ste 608, Tuscaloosa, AL 101 W State St, Baton Rouge, LA 1432 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 2411 Glenna Goodacre Blvd, Lubbock, TX 2311 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA 7332 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 800 Washington Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 6290 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 400 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 600 E Ogden Ave, Milwaukee, WI 420 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington, IN 9335 N Tryon St Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 2576 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 301 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 165 Alps Rd, Athens, GA 11680 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 1701 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Lbby 15, Washington, DC 1 W High St Ste 101, Oxford, OH 2507 W Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 1111 S Plaza Way, Flagstaff, AZ 815 University Dr, College Station, TX 1016 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 610 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 116 Heister St, State College, PA 1558 E Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 1211 Brown St, Dayton, OH 117 E 14th St, New York, NY 235 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 1525 Fordham Rd, Oleander Dr Pad, Wilmington, NC 2843 Broadway, New York, NY 1800 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach, CA 2230 Guadalupe St #32, Austin, TX 539 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 1077 Broxton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 734 East 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 1100 W Montgomery Ave Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 306 South 9th St, Columbia, MO 393 College Ave Ste 201, Clemson, SC 765 Asp Ave, Norman, OK 2151 Jackson Ave W, Oxford, MS

It is to be noted that the Chipotle Boorito deal is limited to one discount per person and can only be claimed on the day of Halloween. Add-ons and extras that are not part of the entrée by default may cost extra, hence fans are advised to confirm at the counter or website for a hassle-free experience.