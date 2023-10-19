SONIC Rechargers with Red Bull: Flavors, availability, and all you need to know

SONIC is expanding its drinks line this month as the chain introduced new "Rechargers with Red Bull." As the name suggests, the new drinks feature a charged-up Red Bull Energy Drink infusion. They can be enjoyed in three delicious fruity flavors: "Twisted Lime Recharger with Red Bull, Dragon Fruit Recharger with Red Bull, and Blood Orange Recharger with Red Bull."

Joining the chain's menu as a permanent offering, the new drinks can be found nationwide starting October 17. The new Rechargers with Red Bull can be availed at all participating stores or through the chain's app or website for pick-ups and deliveries, and the prices start at over $3.99.

Fans can also enjoy the new drinks, and two newly added burgers on the chain's menu, including "the New Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger and the returning Garlic Butter Bacon Cheeseburger."

The chain introduced the new offerings through a press release on October 17, with Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation, quoting:

“At SONIC, we’re the experts on drinks and we pride ourselves in constantly introducing fun and unique beverages that fans can’t find anywhere else.”

Excited about what the new Rechargers with Red Bull can offer to fans, Gibson added:

“We’ve done it again with SONIC Rechargers with Red Bull, offering a brand-new way to recharge while exciting your taste buds as they’re hit with a perfect balance of fizz and bold fruity flavor.”

All you need to know about SONIC Rechargers with Red Bull

SONIC is adding a new beverage line to its menu after a gap of over four years as the chain introduced new "Rechargers with Red Bull" this week. The new drinks are infused with Red Bull Energy Drinks to keep fans charged for the day, featuring delicious fruity flavors from Lime, Dragon Fruit, and Blood Orange.

Joining the chain's fan-favorite beverages as permanent offerings, the three new drinks can be found across the United States starting October 17 and onwards. The new Rechargers with Red Bull can be enjoyed in three sizes - Medium ($3.99), Large ($5.19), and RT44 ($6.49).

Looking forward to the new offering? Here's what SONIC has in store for you this month:

Twisted Lime Recharger with Red Bull - Infused with Red Bull, it features tangy lime flavors in a fizzy, charged-up drink. Dragon Fruit Recharger with Red Bull - Enjoy a sweet, fizzy drink loaded with the fruity flavors of Dragon Fruit and a quick Red Bull infusion. Blood Orange Recharger with Red Bull - It delivers the citrusy twist from blood oranges for a fizzy, Red Bull-infused beverage experience. New Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger - The New Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger is made with over 100% original beef patty with melty American cheese, bold-n-tangy Hickory BBQ sauce, the chain's popular crinkle cut fries, savory mayo, diced onions, and crisp lettuce, all served on a toasted bakery bun. The new offering can be enjoyed for a limited time at $6.29. Garlic Butter Bacon Cheeseburger - Returning to the chain's menu after a year, the Garlic Butter Bacon Cheeseburger offers a 100% original beef patty that comes layered with American cheese, garlic butter, mayo, crispy bacon, and grilled onions, all packed between a toasted bakery bun. The returning favorite can be availed at $7.29 for a limited time.

While the Red Bull-infused new beverages already offer the perfect blend of flavors, fans can enhance them even further by customizing them with a wide range of add-ons, including - additional fruity flavors, sugar-free flavoring, real fruits, and NERDS candy.