Chick-fil-A possible winter menu 2023: Arrival date, offerings, returning items, and all you need to know

Chick-fil-A seems to be all prepped for the holidays as rumors of the chain's new winter menu start making rounds on the internet. Reported by popular snack-spotting pages like @markie_devo on Instagram, the upcoming menu is themed around the refreshing flavors of mint and is expected to feature over six new and returning items.

Though the details are yet to be confirmed, the upcoming menu is rumored to include drinks like - "Returning Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Coffee, Peppermint Iced Coffee, Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee, and Icedream Dessert with Peppermint Bark Chips." Also returning to the chain's menu this winter is the fan-favorite Chicken Tortilla Soup.

The upcoming winter menu is expected to be available in stores across the United States starting November 13 (Image via C.)

As per the leaks, the new winter menu is expected to hit stores nationwide on November 13. Once launched, the upcoming menu can be availed at all participating locations for a limited time.

Chick-fil-A's rumored winter menu is loaded with peppermint-flavored drinks and desserts

Menu leaks have become a common spectacle for fast food or coffee chains these days, and Chick-fil-A seems to be no exception. As per the leaks reported by the snack-spotting Instagram page @markie_devo, the Georgia-based fast-food chain seems to have already finalized its winter menu, which seems to be loaded with Peppermint-flavored drinks and desserts.

While some of the seasonal favorites like the Chicken Tortilla Soup are also returning to the chain's menu this winter, most of the fan attention is expected to be aimed towards the refreshing peppermint beverages and desserts.

Comforting fans throughout the holidays, the upcoming menu is expected to hit stores across the United States as early as November 13 and will only be available for a limited time.

The leaked winter menu is themed around the refreshing flavors of Peppermint (Image via Chick-fil-A)

As per the leaks, here are all the new and returning items that may be available at Chick-fil-A stores this winter:

Returning Peppermint Chip Milkshake Peppermint Coffee Peppermint Iced Coffee Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee Icedream Dessert with Peppermint Bark Chips The returning Chicken Tortilla Soup

Details like pricing and recipes for the new items have not been confirmed as of now. Fans can expect to hear more about the same as the launch date comes closer or if the chain confirms the leaked winter menu.

Similar to last year, this holiday season at Chick-fil-A is also expected to include special limited-time promotional deals and offers that may be revealed in due time after the upcoming winter menu hits stores.