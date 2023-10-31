BJ’s Wholesale Club free Butterball Turkey: How to Avail, Dates and Other Details Revealed

BJ’s Wholesale Club has unveiled its annual holiday promotions for Thanksgiving Turkeys. The limited-time promotions that commence on Wednesday will allow all members to grab a whole Butterball frozen or fresh Turkey absolutely free. However, getting the free Turkey comes with a small catch.

Members looking forward to getting their hands on the freebie will have to make a purchase of at least $150 in a single transaction either at the nearest store or online. All qualifying purchases made between November 1, 2023, and November 9, 2023, will be able to claim a Butterball Turkey for free. The freebie will be offered through exclusive coupon codes that can be found in the digital coupon gallery on the chain's app or website.

The free Turkey can be availed between November 1 and November 9 (Image via BJ’s Wholesale Club)

The chain unveiled the Butterball Turkey promotions through a press release on October 30, 2023. David Rajkovich, Vice President, Food Merchandising, BJ’s Wholesale Club, said that the company is proud that they are continuing their tradition of free Thanksgiving turkeys.

“We always provide unbeatable value, and our free turkeys provide another way for families to save on their Thanksgiving celebrations,” Rajkovich added.

BJ’s Wholesale Club free Butterball Turkey is a hormone-free, pre-brined, and ready to cook

Thanksgiving is almost here and so are the annual free Butterball Turkey promotions at BJ’s Wholesale Club. A perfect centerpiece for Thanksgiving dinner and family gatherings, the freebie comes as a whole, hormone-free, and pre-brined Turkey that is ready to cook with little to no prep.

Offering an efficient way to shop for the holidays, the free Turkey can be claimed by all BJ'S members after they shop for $150 or more at the nearest store or online. All qualifying purchases made through a single transaction between November 1 and 9 will automatically receive a coupon code on November 11, 2023.

The digital coupon can then be used at the nearest store or online until November 22 to claim your free Butterball Turkey. Fans will be able to choose between fresh or frozen Butterball Turkeys which are currently being sold between $9.90 to $23.76.

The free Turkey can be claimed with the coupon until November 22 (Image via BJ’s Wholesale Club)

Holiday essentials from BJ’s Wholesale Club that could help shoppers make sure that their shopping list reaches the $150 minimum cart value include the following:

Wellsley Farms Sweet Potatoes (3 pounds) - $2.79

Wellsley Farms Yellow Onions (3 lbs.) - $2.49

Wellsley Farms Red Onions (3 lbs.) - $2.89

Wellsley Farms Carrots, 2-pack (1 pound) - $6.99

Wellsley Farms Cheese Sampler (32 ounces) - $10.99

Wellsley Farms Cheesecake Platter, seven flavors (54 ounces) - $19.99

Wellsley Farms 9-inch Apple Pie (3 pounds) - $9.99

Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Ham (9.5 to 11.5 lb) - $25.56 to $30.94

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (6 pk./14 oz.) - $10.49

Wellsley Farms Brussels Sprouts (2 lbs.) - $4.99

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-Cups (64 ct.) - $29.99

Wellsley Farms Shrimp Ring (2.5 lbs.) - $24.99

Wellsley Farms Pecan Halves (2 lbs.) - $16.99

Ocean Spray Fresh Cranberries (2 lbs.) - $3.99

All BJ’s Wholesale Club locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on November 23, 2023. Thus, fans are advised to grab all holiday essentials along with the free Turkey by or before November 22, 2023. The stores will re-open at 7 am sharp for Black Friday sales on November 24, 2023.