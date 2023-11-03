DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza: Price, Where to Buy, and All You Need to Know

DiGiorno wants pizza fans to enjoy the flavors of Thanksgiving early as it announced a new Thanksgiving Pizza on Tuesday, November 1, 2023. Aimed at offering all Thanksgiving favorites in a single bite, the pizza comes loaded with toppings of turkey, gravy sauce, and green beans, among others.

Assembled on the famed Detroit-style crust, the new Thanksgiving Pizza is good to enjoy within a few minutes in the microwave or oven. Priced at over $11.23, the holiday special can only be purchased from the brand's website. However, unlike regular offerings, the limited-edition Thanksgiving pizza can only be purchased every Wednesday between November 1, 2023, and November 22, 2023.

The limited edition pizza will be available on the brand's website starting November 1 (Image via D.)

The Nestle-owned brand announced the launch of the new Thanksgiving Pizza earlier this week, with Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager, quoting:

"From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread."

Sharing the legacy of the cheesy pizzas with fans, Holowiak added:

"Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO into moments of celebration – even the most traditional holiday dinners."

All you need to know about DiGiorno's Thanksgiving Pizza

The Thanksgiving platter is getting extra special this year as DiGiorno introduced a new Thanksgiving Pizza for fans. A perfect treat for days when you are craving the classic holiday flavors, the Thanksgiving pizza offers an efficient heat-n-eat meal without all the extra prep work.

The pizza is loaded with Thanksgiving toppings like gravy sauce, turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, mozzarella, cheddar, and crispy onions. The limited-edition pizza is available nationwide starting as early as November 1. Priced at over $11.23, the Thanksgiving Pizza can be availed on a first-come-first-serve basis. Exclusively available till supplies last, the new pizza can be ordered from this link here.

The new DiGiorno Pizza is priced at over $11.23 and can only be availed till supplies last (Image via D.)

It is to be noted that the brand will only be releasing a limited number of Thanksgiving pizzas every Wednesday starting at 12 pm ET. The select days when fans will be able to order them, include - November 1, November 8, November 15, and November 22, 203.

All Thanksgiving Pizzas for November 1 were sold out in little to no time, hence fans are advised to be quick on their feet if they don't want to miss out on the cheesy treat.

Fans who fail to get their hands on the Detroit Style Thanksgiving Pizza can check out other similar options like Detroit Style Three Meat, Detroit Style Pepperoni Pizza, Supreme Stuffed Pizza Bites, and Italian Sausage Pizza, among others. Unlike the Thanksgiving pizza, these pizza options can be found at all major retailers nationwide.