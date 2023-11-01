What is the new seasonal drink introduced by Starbucks Japan? U.S. fans feel the FOMO over the limited-edition holiday beverage

Starbucks fans in the United States are feeling a bit left out this week as Japan gets a new holiday beverage, the Strawberry Merry Cream Frappuccino. The new Frappuccino features a refreshingly bold sweet-n-sour strawberry sauce, paired with a creamy, vanilla-flavored base, and comes with toppings of Merry Cream, a rich rendition of whipped cream with mascarpone.

Exclusive to stores in Japan, the Strawberry Merry Cream Frappuccino is hitting locations nationwide on November 1. The new drink, that can only be availed in tall sizes, will cost over 687 yen ($4.54) for take-outs and over 700 yen ($4.63) in-store.

Apart from the Frapucino, Japanese fans are also getting a new Strawberry Merry Cream Tea Latte this Wednesday. The limited-time latte can be enjoyed either in hot or iced options at the starting price of over 550 yen ($3.63.)

The Strawberry Merry Cream Frappuccino hits stores in Japan on November 1 (Image via Starbucks Japan)

The two limited-edition holiday drinks are based around the chain's "Wish upon a Starbucks Holiday" theme and are aimed at making all wishes of their loyal customers come true in several ways. The new drinks that resemble the colors of Christmas can be enjoyed at all participating locations in Japan until November 28.

U.S. fans experiencing FOMO over Starbucks Japan's Strawberry Merry Cream Frappucino and other exclusive drinks

The Starbucks menus in Asian countries, including Japan, has always had a special creative side to them, both in terms of flavor profile and presentation. Apart from the new Strawberry Merry Cream Frappuccino, Starbucks locations in Japan also introduced a Halloween special drink last month, the "All-black goth frappuccino." The limited-time drink featured a fusion between pumpkin spice and caramel-flavored black sauce.

The EMEA markets (Europe, Middle East, Africa), on the other hand, also got a new drink last year, which was available under the name, Sour Apple Frappuccino. The green-themed drink was made by blending sour apple candies along with the chain's classic frappuccino base and came with toppings of black-n-white mocha drizzle.

In comparison to the other regions, United States locations over the last few years have been mostly trying to play it safe by sticking to classic and fan-favorite options like peppermint and pumpkin spice, with minimal to no special changes.

The All-Black Goth Frappuccino and Sour Apple Frappuccino (Image via @snackolator on Instagram)

With locations across the globe pumping out new things every once in a while, Starbucks fans in the U.S. couldn't help but feel left out.

Missing out on the opportunities to try out all those different flavors, fans took to social media to share their frustration on a post by @snackolator.

Some fans, on the other hand, offered some critical comments, pointing out why the Starbucks menu in the U.S. may not seem as creative or how customers could compel the establishment to make some changes by trying out other coffee options across the country.

As of now, the Strawberry Merry Cream Frappuccino or the Strawberry Merry Cream Tea Latte is not confirmed to be available anywhere else other than the stores in Japan. It is not clear if patrons in the United States will get to try the strawberry beverage any sooner, but they could look forward to the chain's winter menu, which is expected to offer the refreshing flavors of peppermint.