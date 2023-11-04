Starbucks 2023 Red Holiday Cup Collection: Variety, Availability, and Everything to Know

Starbucks is set to welcome the holidays and recently introduced its Holiday collection of the iconic Red Cups. Built around the 'Share the Joy' theme, the holiday collection for 2023, the "togetherness and human experience," makes customers' holidays extra special.

Featuring bright and bold colors, the new collection comes in five festive designs, including- Party Plaid, Peppermint Swirl, Ribbon Spool, Baubel Wrap, and Frosted Bauble. While the red cups may not be available for purchase, they will be offered with all seasonal drinks till the end of 2023.

Customers can also choose from drinks like either the new Gingerbread Latte or the returning Peppermint Mocha. They can grab them all in one of these red holiday cups at all participating stores nationwide.

The new red cup holiday collection hits stores on November 2 (Image via Starbucks)

The chain introduced the new holiday cups collection through a press release on November 2, with Kristy Cameron, Creative Director, quoting:

“Starbucks red cups are like little wrapped gifts for our partners and customers.”

Sharing the inspiration behind the designs of the holiday collection this year, Cameron added:

“When we were looking at trends when designing this year’s holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors.”

Starbucks Holiday Cups Collection can be availed with the new seasonal drinks

The Red Cup season is finally here as Starbucks unveiled its latest Holiday cup collection this week. Adorned in festive colors of red, green, magenta, and sparkling white, the new collection offers at least four red hot cups and a look-through cold cup.

Available in stores starting November 2, 2023, the new cups will be offered with all new and returning seasonal drinks until the end of the year. Fans can grab the new cups by ordering any new or seasonal drink at the nearest participating location or through pickup or delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

The red holiday cups can be availed exclusively with all orders of seasonal drinks (Image via Starbucks)

Fans looking forward to the festive cups can catch a sneak peek below:

1) Party Plaid

The design for the Party Plaid cups was inspired by a simple woolen winter plaid. The new red cup comes in a design that fuses the classic patterns of a plaid scarf with modern geometric sensibility. Fans can get these cups with hot drinks like a Hot Caramel Brulée Latte and more.

Party Plaid (Image via Starbucks)

2) Peppermint Swirl

Taking inspiration from the Peppermint Mocha, the Peppermint Swirl cup features an illusive design with swirling waves that feel like they are moving. The sensorial movement may feel similar to that customers see in tissue papers and peppermint candies with waves that never seem to end. Fans can get them when ordering the crowd-favorite Peppermint Mocha, and other seasonal drinks.

Peppermint Swirl (Image via Starbucks)

3) Ribbon Spool

As the name suggests, the Ribbon Spool features a red-themed cup with a bold design that seems like a gift wrapped with color ribbons. Though the design may seem a bit imperfect, it sure delivers the nostalgia of keeping ribbons for holiday wrapping needs. Fans can get it when ordering hot beverages like the new Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte and more.

Ribbon Spool (Image via S.)

4) Bauble Wrap

The Bauble Wrap cup features festive ornamental shapes on the iconic red cup theme for a gift-wrap-like design. As the name suggests, it delivers the feel of a wrapped holiday gift filled with love and warmth. Fans can get the Bauble Wrap hot cups with all hot seasonal beverages.

Bauble Wrap (Image via Starbucks)

5) Frosted Bauble

The new Frosted Bauble cup is perfect for sipping on your chilled beverages. Available in a look-through design, it features doodles of baubles and sparkles for a playful festive feel. Fans will be able to get them in stores when ordering chilled seasonal beverages like the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and more.

Frosted Bauble (Image via Starbucks)

As mentioned earlier, these cups may not be available for purchase. However, fans could politely ask at the counter and see if they are willing to give you an extra red holiday cup with your drink.

Carrying the legacy forward, the chain will also be offering a reusable red cup with a wide range of handcrafted drinks and beverages on the Red Cup Day which rumours suggest will be on November 16, 2023.