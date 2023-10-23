KFC $9 Chicken Big Box Meal: Items, Availability, and All You Need to Know

KFC is going all out for fans this season as it introduced a discounted $9 Chicken Big Box Meal. Loaded with the goodness of drool-worthy fried chicken, the new meal can be enjoyed either in a white-meat option with two chicken breasts and a wing, or an all-dark-meat option with two chicken thighs and a drum.

Served with two sides of the customer's choice, a delectable biscuit, and a medium drink, the new $9 Chicken Big Box meal is available nationwide starting October 20, 2023. Exclusively available through orders placed on the chain's app or website, the limited-time offering can be found at the nearest participating location. Fans can also snag it when ordering for pick-up and deliveries.

The $9 Chicken Big Box meal is available nationwide starting October 20 (Image via KFC)

The limited-time Big Box Meal combo is available along with other digital exclusive offers, including - 'the Chicken & Nuggets Family Meal, and the 8-piece Chicken & 8-piece Tenders Fill Up.'

All you need to know about KFC's $9 Chicken Big Box Meal

Fall is getting extra flavorful this year as KFC introduced a new guest to its digital exclusive offer line - $9 Chicken Big Box Meal. Aimed at offering a power-packed meal for times when one is feeling a bit famished, the limited-time offering can be availed nationwide starting as early as October 20.

Catering to the dietary choices of various fans, the $9 Chicken Big Box Meal comes in dark meat and white meat options. As mentioned earlier, the dark meat options include two thighs and a drum, and the white meat options come with two chicken breasts and a wing. Prepped in the recipe of the customer's choice (Original or Spicy), the savory chicken items come with two side choices, a buttery biscuit and a medium drink.

Limited-time $9 Chicken Box Meals are available in both white meat and dark meat options (Image via KFC)

The drink options include some of the popular soft drinks like 'Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Fanta, Starry, Mountain Dew, and Dr. Pepper.' The side options, on the other hand, include 'Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Secret Recipe Fries, Cole Slaw, Gravy, Mac & Cheese, and Sweet Corn.'

Fans looking forward to the discounted combos can find them in the offer section on the KFC mobile app and website. The discount can be claimed by redeeming the offer and adding the customer's preferred combo to the cart. Once done, they can simply check out to complete the order. It is to be noted that the same Chicken Big Box Meal without the discount may cost over $14.

Participating stores across the United States are also serving the relaunched Jamal Murray's Meal for a limited time. Available until December 31, 2023, it comes with a 'dozen Original Recipe® Chicken Nuggets, STARRY, Secret Recipe Fries, Buffalo Ranch, Classic Ranch, and, a biscuit for over $10.29.'