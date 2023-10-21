KFC Jamal Murray Meal: Availability, items, and all you need to know

KFC and the PepsiCo brand STARRY are coming together to celebrate Jamal Murray's Championship as they relaunch the Jamal Murray Meals. The limited-time meal that features Murray's favorites, comes with a dozen Original Recipe® Chicken Nuggets, a cup of refreshing STARRY, Secret Recipe Fries, a delectable biscuit along with Buffalo Ranch, and Classic Ranch dipping sauces.

Priced at over $10.29, the limited-time meal is available in stores nationwide between October 19 and December 31. Apart from the loaded meals, the chain is also offering over 27 themed leather jackets to loyal fans in an attempt to pay homage to Jamal's achievements through his Jersey number #27.

The limited-edition Jackets will be available along with autographed enamel pins via the NTWRK app from October 26 onwards.

The relaunched Jamal Murray meal hits stores starting October 19 (Image via Kentucky Fried Chicken)

The fried chicken fast food chain introduced the relaunched meal through a press release on October 19, with Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S, quoting:

"KFC entered the nugget game earlier this year, and fans have embraced our Finger Lickin' Good recipe. Now fans can celebrate this clutch offering in partnership with STARRY with the return of the Jamal Murray Meal alongside this exclusive jacket."

Sharing a quick brief about the collaboration, Scott Finlow, Global CMO of PepsiCo Foodservice, added:

"We're continuing to bring STARRY to new heights and are thrilled to be partnering with KFC to help suit up fans the next time they root for Jamal. Whether it's courtside or at their go-to game-watching spot, fans will be cheering on their favorite player in style."

KFC Jamal Murray Meal will be available until December 31

Jamal Murray, the popular N.B.A star who lifted his first Championship title this year, will be sharing his favorite KFC combo with loyal fans once again as the chain relaunches the fan-favorite Jamal Murray Meal. Available at stores nationwide starting October 19, the limited-time meal is priced at over $10.29 and can be ordered through the chain's app or website.

Similar to its debut, Murray's favorite combo offers a 12-piece serving of breaded Chicken Nuggets made with the chain's famed Original Recipe®. The loaded meal also comes with a refreshing cup of the new STARRY beverage, crisp yet flavorful Secret Recipe French Fries, Buffalo Ranch, Classic Ranch, and a biscuit.

The returning meal will be available at participating stores until December 31.

The limited-time Jamal Murray meals can be enjoyed at stores nationwide for over $10.29 (Image via KFC)

How to get KFC's Jamal Murray leather jackets

As mentioned earlier, the chain will also offer over 27 limited edition leather jackets featuring Murray's Jersey Number, 27. Themed in white and red, the leather jackets come in designs similar to a racer jacket and have several decals and emblems on them. The bold jacket also features logos for both Kentucky Fried Chicken and STARRY.

Fans looking to get their hands on the limited edition Leather Jacket can gain access to them by opening the NTWRK app and entering their information by paying a refundable amount of $1.

The limited-edition jackets will be available along with an "autographed set of three enamel pins." At least two of the 27 lucky fans will also be able to get their Jackets with Murray's autograph.

Both the enamel pins and jackets will be exclusively available on a first-come-first-serve basis during an NTWRK app live stream on October 26, 2023, at 5 pm PT or 8 pm ET.