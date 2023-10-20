Protein powder recall: reason, affected lot numbers, and all you need to know

Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein Powder is being recalled from across the country as it may contain foreign plastic materials. Recalled by Select Custom Solutions the affected products may pose risks of a choking hazard.

Announced on October 13, 2023, the voluntary recall only affects the 24 oz pouches of Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein. As of now, the establishment has not shared details on what caused the issue or how the foreign plastic materials found their way to the pouches of the affected proteins.

The recalled Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein may pose risks of a choking hazard (Image via FDA)

It is to be noted that foreign contaminants like plastic, stones, wood, etc may cause health issues other than risks of choking. Depending on the size and sharpness of the foreign contaminants, they could cause internal lacerations and injuries. These injuries could lead to certain infections and even lead to the consumer needing surgery in some severe cases.

However, as of now, neither Select Custom Solutions nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are aware of any injuries or adverse effects caused by the consumption of the recalled protein powder.

All you need to know about the Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein Powder Recall

The popular Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein Powder is part of a nationwide voluntary recall issued over foreign material contamination concerns. Feared to contain plastic contaminants, the affected product may pose risks of choking if consumed.

Packed in labeled zip-lock pouches of 24 oz each, the affected products were sold under the name - "JAYROBB® VANILLA FLAVORED EGG WHITE PROTEIN with other natural flavors." Distributed under the "lot code 23080-2C2," the recalled products came with time stamps of 09:00 to 12:00.

The concerned product is often promoted as an easy-to-mix, GMO-free protein powder suitable for those with lactose intolerance. It is also free from artificial ingredients, soy ingredients, and gluten. Popular among the young and elderly, the recalled products were sold across the United States through jayrobb.com and were also available at major online retailers including Amazon.

The recalled Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein Powder should no longer be consumed (Image via FDA)

The establishment is already asking all retailers to stop selling all affected units of the recalled protein and to remove them from their stores. Consumers who may have already purchased them are advised not to use them any longer. All recalled products should be discarded with immediate effect.

Individuals looking for a refund can contact Select Custom Solutions for the same at 1-800-359-2345. They can reach out to the establishment between Monday and Friday from 08:30 am to 4:30 pm CST or write to them at [email protected].