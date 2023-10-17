Over 10,600 pounds of Carne Asada Frozen Burritos are being recalled from across the country over potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Don Miguel Foods, based in Dallas, Texas, is responsible for this recall, as the affected burrito products have the potential to lead to severe illnesses if consumed.

Announced on October 13, the nationwide voluntary recall was initiated following laboratory tests which indicated that the concerned products may be contaminated with Listeria. Soon after, Don Miguel Foods informed the United States Food Safety and Inspection Services about the problem, and a nationwide recall was announced to ensure customer safety.

The recalled Carne Asada ready-to-ear Burritos are feared to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and could cause infections (Image via FSIS)

The recalled Carne Asada Burrito products are not known to have caused any infections or sicknesses as of now, however, customers are advised to refrain from consuming them. If consumed, food contaminated with Listeria may cause severe infections and sicknesses in people which can range from digestive issues to high fever, diarrhea to body aches, severe headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

These infections can also cause major implications in immuno-compromised individuals like small children, pregnant women, elders, and those who may have undergone certain surgeries recently. Patients experiencing any abnormalities after the consumption of the affected burritos are advised to meet a doctor at the earliest.

All you need to know about the Carne Asada Frozen Burrito Recall

According to Don Miguel Foods' recall notice published on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, nearly 10,642 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Carne Asada Frozen Burrito products are part of a nationwide recall. Feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria, the affected products could cause severe infections.

Expand Tweet

Distributed in wax paper packaging of 7 oz each, the recalled burritos were available under the name "DON MIGUEL Hand Mande BURRITO CARNE ASADA." Featuring a 'date code D23270,' the affected products were produced on September 27, 2023.

Bearing the establishment number "EST. 20049," the recalled frozen burritos were mostly sold through retailers and convenience stores all across the United States. Consumers who may have purchased the affected Carne Asada ready-to-eat burritos are strictly advised not to consume them in any manner.

The recalled Carne Asada ready-to-eat Burritos should not be consumed any longer and returned to the retailer (Image via FSIS)

All affected units of the recalled burritos should be disposed of safely in closed bins or returned to the retailers for reimbursement. Individuals with doubts or queries about the Carne Asada Frozen Burrito recall can get in touch with Don Miguel Foods Consumer Engagement at 809-523-4653.