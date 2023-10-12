Blood Pressure Drug Recall 2023: Reason, number of batch, and other details revealed

KVK-Tech, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for one of its blood pressure drugs, Betaxolol, sold across the United States. The recall is being issued as a precautionary measure, as the affected drug is feared to have been mixed with another similar-looking drug.

Announced on October 7, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after a '5 mg oxycodone HCl pill' was found during line clearance processes soon after the packaging for the batch was completed. The establishment fears that some of the foreign tablets may have found their way to the bottles of Betaxolol tablets and is currently engaged in ensuring the return of all affected pills.

Reference image for the similarity between the recalled Blood Pressure Drug, Betaxolol, and the Oxycodone pills (Image via FDA)

It is to be noted that treatment with Betaxolol pills often causes the heart rates of elderly patients to slow down. However, when these pills are mistakenly combined with Oxycodone pills, they could make things much more dangerous for the patient. If taken together, the pills could severely affect patients with lung or heart infections.

As of now, neither KVK-Tech Inc., of Newtown, Pennsylvania, nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have received reports of a mixup between the two pills. There have also been no confirmed reports of adverse effects or reactions related to the recalled pills.

All you need to know about the Betaxolol Blood Pressure Drug Recall

According to KVK-Tech, Inc.'s recall notice published on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, a single lot of Betaxolol blood pressure drugs is part of the nationwide voluntary recall. The pills are being recalled as a precautionary measure, as the affected pills are feared to contain Oxycodone pills, which is a known opioid.

Packed in labeled '50 CC White High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) bottles' of 10 mg, the affected products were available under the name Betaxolol HCl Tablets. Containing 100 Tablets each, the affected bottles were from 'Lot 17853A' and came with 'expiration dates of June 2027.'

The blood pressure drug is commonly used to treat the elderly with heart issues and is sold through major pharmacies and retailers across the United States. The establishment has already notified all known distributors and consumers through 'Recall Notification Letters' via email on September 26. Some of them were also notified through FedEx overnight mail on the same date.

The recalled Betaxolol Blood Pressure Drug must not be taken any longer as it could be risky for elderly patients (Image via FDA)

As such, consumers who may have purchased the affected lot of Betaxolol blood pressure drugs are strictly advised not to take them anymore. You should contact your local pharmacist for a replacement drug or get a similar Betaxolol B.P. drug from the other lots.

You can then return the recalled bottles of the drug to KVK-Tech, Inc., at "110 Terry Drive, Newtown, PA 18940. The establishment may not issue a refund but will be bearing the costs of the purchase of the replacement drug. Individuals with doubts about the same can get in touch with KVK-Tech Inc. at (215) 579-1842, Ext. 6002.