Onewheel Electric Skateboards recall: Reason, affected models, and other details explored

Over 300,000 units of Onewheel Electric Skateboards are being recalled from across the country over injury and crash hazard concerns. Recalled by Future Motion Inc., of Santa Cruz, California, the affected electric skateboards may cause issues with balance in certain conditions, thus increasing risks of severe to life-threatening crashes or injuries.

Announced on September 29, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to almost all models. The establishment believes that the affected skateboards may have some technical issues, because of which they are unable to balance the rider in cases where the limit of the board is exceeded.

The recalled Electric skateboards (Image via CPSC)

Future Motion Inc., is aware of over a dozen incidents where the Onewheel skateboards stopped balancing the rider, causing them to get injured. Injuries from such accidents can range from concussions to ligament damage, traumatic brain injuries to paralysis, fractures, and more.

The establishment is also aware of at least four incidents that have resulted in the rider's death. All reported fatalities were caused by traumatic head injuries. At least three of the four riders were not wearing protective equipment, including a helmet.

Pint, Pint X, GT, and + XR models of Future Motion's Onewheel Electric Skateboards have been recalled

Nearly 300,000 units of Onewheel Electric Skateboards are being recalled from across the United States over injury and crash hazard concerns. Made in the United States, the affected skateboards are known to have been linked to at least four cases of death.

The voluntary recall applies to almost all models of Onewheel Electric Skateboards, including - Pint, Pint X, GT, and + XR - sold across the nation between January 2014 and September 2023. Priced between $1,050 and $2,200, the affected skateboards were available at www.onewheel.com and through other independent shops and websites in and around the United States.

Future Motion Inc., is urging consumers to stop using the affected skateboards immediately. If individuals have already bought the product, they will be able to get a refund on their purchase.

The refund can be availed by visiting - https://recall.onewheel.com. Owners of the recalled skateboards will be able to claim the refund as store credit soon after the confirmation of product disposal.

Consumers are urged to stop using the affected skateboards (Image via CPSC)

Owners can also choose to get the affected skateboards repaired by doing a quick firmware upgrade. This can be completed by installing the brand's app on one's phone and then using it to upgrade the firmware of the skateboards. The upgrade includes a Haptic Buzz feature that warns the rider with a sound alert and buzzing sensation if the battery is running low and if there are any other errors.

It is to be noted that the firmware upgrade for GT models will be available by next week, while the upgrade for Pint, Pint X, and XR will only be available within the next six weeks.

Individuals with queries related to the upgrades or any other doubts about the recall can contact Future Motion on 800-283-7943. The establishment is available from Monday and Friday, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm local time.