Universal Meditech Test Kits Recall: Reason, Affected Products, and All You Need to Know

Universal Meditech Inc. is extending its May recall to include several other test kits produced between March 2021 and November 2022. The nationwide recall applies to over 26 different test and diagnosis kits sold in and around the United States.

The initial recall was issued in May 2023 and came after the establishment announced that it would be going out of business. Due to this, the company said that it could no longer be able to fulfill the post-sales responsibilities regarding the affected products.

Additionally, at least four products by the company were also found to be in violation of federal laws as they were distributed across the US without a mandatory premarket clearance.

The affected test and diagnosis kits are being recalled as the establishment is dissolving its business (Image via Universal Meditech Inc.)

The affected products could pose risks of giving false or inaccurate results. This could, in some cases, lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment of certain conditions and/or diseases. While neither of the recalled products is known to be linked with adverse effects of any sort, consumers nationwide are advised not to use them anymore.

All you need to know about Universal Meditech Test Kits Recall

Universal Meditech is forced to recall over 26 test and diagnosis kits from across the country as the establishment is dissolving its business. The company can no longer handle the after-sales responsibilities related to the affected products as they are shutting down their business.

Expand Tweet

The establishment is also feared to have distributed select products without the benefit of a premarked clearance, thus having violated federal laws. These products include

PrestiBio Breastmilk Alcohol Test Strip

PrestiBio™ Ketone Test Strips

HealthyWiser KetoFast™ Ketone Test Strips

DiagnosUS® SARS-CoV-2 Antibody (IgG/IgM) Test.

As mentioned earlier, the affected products were produced between 'March 2021 to November 2022. Distributed to distributors in the regions of New Jersey, Florida, New York, and California, the affected products may have been sold to customers all across the United States.

The recalled test and diagnosis kits should no longer be used and are best suggested to be thrown away (Image via FDA)

Consumers are advised to check the table below to find all the information required to check for the recalled Universal Meditech test and diagnosis kits:

No Product Name UDI Number Lot Number to be Recalled 1 One Step® Pregnancy Test B512100011 3-H25052-20UMI 3-H07102-20UMI 2 One Step® Ovulation Test* B512200011 3-L12121-20UMI 3-L07102-20UMI 3 HealthyWiser UriTest™ 10Parameter Reagent Test Strips forUrinalysis None** URS-1-2104-01 URS-1-2102-02 URS-1-2105-01 URS-1-2106-02 URS-1-2110-02 4 HealthyWiser UriTest™ UTI TestStrips None** URS-1-2102-03 URS-1-2106-01 URS-1-2202-01-Q URS-1-2204-01 URS-1-2207-01 URS-1-2209-01 5 HealthyWiser KetoFast™ KetoneTest Strips None** URS-1-2104-02 6 HealthyWiser pH-Aware™ pH TestStrips None** URS-1-2105-01-Q URS-1-2105-02-Q URS-1-2108-01-Q URS-1-2109-01-Q URS-1-2111-01-Q 7 hCG Pregnancy Cassette None** hCG-M5-2101-01 hCG-M5-2104-01 hCG-M5-2106-01 hCG-M5-2107-01 hCG-M5-2108-01 hCG-M5-2110-01 hCG-M5-2202-01 hCG-M5-2202-02 hCG-M5-2202-03 hCG-M5-2203-01 hCG-M5-2204-01 hCG-M5-2204-02 hCG-M5-2204-03 hCG-M5-2206-01 hCG-M5-2206-02 hCG-M5-2207-01 hCG-M5-2210-02 8 Am I Pregnant Pregnancy MidstreamTest None** hCG-MHM-2205-01 hCG-MHM-2207-01 hCG-MHM-2207-02 hCG-MHM-2207-03 hCG-MHM-2207-04 hCG-MHM-2208-01 hCG-MHM-2209-01 hCG-MHM-2209-02 hCG-MHM-2209-03 HCG-MHM-2210-01 HCG-MHM-2210-02 9 hCG Pregnancy Strips None** hCG-S-2210-03 10 PrestiBio™ Breastmilk Alcohol Test Strip None** 11 PrestiBio™ Ovulation Strips*** None** Any Lot Number 12 PrestiBio™ Ovulation and Pregnancy Strips None** Any Lot Number 13 PrestiBio™ Pregnancy Strips**** None** Any Lot Number 14 PrestiBio™ Rapid DetectionPregnancy Test Midstream None** Any Lot Number 15 PrestiBio™ Ketone Test Strips None** Any Lot Number 16 PrestiBio™ Urinalysis Test Strip None** Any Lot Number 17 DiagnosUS® One Step LH OvulationTest (Strip) None** LH-S-2204-01-S LH-S-2111-01-S 18 DiagnosUS® SARS-CoV-2 Antibody(IgG/IgM) Test None** COV-UL-2208-01 19 DiagnosUS® One Step FSHMenopausal Test (Strip None** FSH-S-2106-01 FSH-S-2108-01 FSH -S-2111-01-S 20 Lem Fertility hCG Pregnancy UrineTest None** hCG -S-2112-02 21 Lem Fertility LH Ovulation Test(Strip) None** LH-S-2112-01 22 DiagnosUS® hCG Pregnancy UrineTest Strip Format None** hCG-S-2101-01 hCG-S-2111-01-S hCG-S-2112-01 23 DiagnosUS® hCG Pregnancy UrineTest Cassette Format None** hCG-M5-2103-01 hCG-M5-2106-02 hCG- M5-2109-01 hCG- M5-2203-01 24 DiagnosUS® hCG PregnancySerum/Urine Test Cassette Format None** hCG-M5-2106-03 25 DiagnosUS® Pregnancy TestMidstream 710928980000 hCG-M11-2103-01 hCG-M11-2105-01 26 DiagnosUS® Ovulation PredictorMidstream 697691538914 LH-M11-2101-01 LH-M11-2105-01 LH-M11-2106-01 LH-M11-2107-01

Customers who may still have any of the aforementioned products in unused condition are advised not to use them anymore. All test and diagnosis kits affected by this voluntary recall should immediately be thrown away or returned to the establishment. The company is already notifying its distributors about the recall as it begins to arrange to return all affected products.

Individuals looking to send the products back can contact the establishment to receive information about the courier account. They can be reached at +1(702)871-9888. Consumers can also share any concerns about the Universal Meditech Test Kits Recall with the establishment through the same contact details.