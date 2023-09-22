Costco Novaform Mattress Recall: Reason, product details, refund, and all you need to know

More than 48,000 Novaform Mattresses sold at Costco are being recalled from across the country over mold exposure concerns. The affected mattresses are being recalled by FXI Inc., of Radnor, Pennsylvania. These mattresses may put immuno-compromised individuals and those with sensitivity at risk of experiencing major health risks.

Announced on September 21, 2023, the voluntary recall only affects "ComfortGrande and DreamAway Mattresses." The establishment believes that the concerned mattresses may have experienced water exposure during the manufacturing process. This may have resulted in the development of molds. As mentioned earlier, the mattresses with mold growth may cause hygiene-related issues and other health risks to people sleeping on them.

The recalled Novaform Mattresses sold at Costco may have been exposed to water and could have developed molds (Image via CPSC)

The brand said that it is aware of over 541 cases where mold growth has been spotted on the affected mattresses. As such, being in moldy and damp environments can often cause a wide range of infections in people with a sensitivity. These infections may cause symptoms like wheezing, skin rashes, itchiness, stuffy nose, and red or itchy eyes.

Sleeping on moldy mattresses may also affect immuno-compromised people like small children, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions. Mold exposure may put such individuals at risk of experiencing respiratory inflammations, lung infections, and even asthma attacks.

All you need to know about Costco Novaform Mattress Recall

FXI Inc.'s recall notice was published on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website on September 21, 2023. The nationwide voluntary recall affects over 48,000 units of Novaform Mattresses. Feared to have been exposed to water, these mattresses may have developed mold and may put individuals with sensitivity or immunity issues at minor to major health risks.

It is to be noted that the recall only applies to "Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch" and "Novaform DreamAway 8-inch" mattresses. While the ComfortGrande mattresses come with a blue base, the DreamAway comes with a gray base. Both of the affected mattress variants have the brand name “Novaform” printed in white on the base.

Sold at Costco stores in San Francisco Bay and the Northwest United States area for over $150 to $750, the affected mattresses could have been purchased between January 2023 and June 2023. Produced at FXI’s San Bernardino, California facility, the recalled mattresses come with manufacturing dates between January 2, 2023, and April 30, 2023.

The recalled Novaform mattresses sold at Costco stores should not be used anymore (Image via CPSC)

Customers can recognize the affected mattresses by looking for the following details on the 'law tag' attached to the mattresses:

Product/Variant Size Item No. Price ComfortGrande 14" Mattress King 1413200 $700 ComfortGrande 14" Mattress Cal King 1413201 $700 ComfortGrande 14" Mattress Queen 1413202 $580 ComfortGrande 14" Mattress Full 1413203 $500 ComfortGrande 14" Mattress Twin 1413204 $400 ComfortGrande 14" Mattress King 1413200 $750 ComfortGrande 14" Mattress Queen 1413202 $600 DreamAway 8" Mattress Twin 1698562 $160 DreamAway 8" Mattress Full 1698564 $210 DreamAway 8" Mattress Twin 1698562 $150 DreamAway 8" Mattress Full 1698564 $200

Consumers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned Novaform Mattresses from Costco stores across the country are advised to stop using them. They can then get in touch with FXI for a free replacement or a full refund on their purchase. The remedy not only comes with free delivery of the replacement mattress but also includes pick-up and disposal of the moldy, recalled mattresses.

FXI Inc. can be reached from Monday to Friday, toll-free at 888-886-2057. The establishment is available during the working hours of 8 am and 8 pm ET.