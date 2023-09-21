Walmart Cake Recall: Reason, affected lot number, and all you need to know

Over 960 units of Chocolate Chip Explosion Cakes sold at Walmart are being recalled from across the country over undeclared peanuts allergen concerns. Recalled by David's Cookies, the affected products may pose risks of major to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Announced on September 19, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the establishment came to know that Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake products were mistakenly mislabeled with Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake labels. As the Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake products do not contain peanuts, the labels also don't mention the presence of peanut allergens.

The recalled Chocolate Chip Explosion Cakes may contain undeclared peanuts due to a mislabelled issue (Image via FDA)

Currently, neither David's Cookies nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received reports of any adverse effects following the consumption of the mislabeled, peanut-allergen-contaminated products. Both Walmart and David's Cookies have put a halt on the distribution and sales of both products until further investigations and resolutions for the problem are completed.

It is to be noted that an accidental consumption of peanut-allergen-contaminated food may put people with an allergy at risk of experiencing major allergic reactions. These reactions may range from simple skin rashes and puffing of the tongue to digestive issues, itchiness in the throat, diarrhea, and other similar symptoms. A severe sensitivity may also lead to an anaphylaxis reaction, which warrants immediate medical assistance.

All you need to know about the Walmart Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake Recall

David's Cookies has recalled over 960 units of Chocolate Chip Explosion Cakes sold at Walmart over a mislabeling and peanut-allergen contamination issue. When consumed, the recalled Explosion cakes may cause people with an allergy to experience severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Expand Tweet

Packed in labeled clear plastic packages of 7.9 oz (225 grams) each, the affected products were available under the name Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake. Featuring the lot code #BS23212 on a sticker near the label, the recalled cakes were exclusively sold through Walmart stores across the United States.

While the affected cake products are not known to have caused any adverse effects or an allergic reaction until now, consumers who may have purchased them are advised to stay cautious. People with a peanut allergy, or a sensitivity, are best advised to abstain from consuming the recalled cakes.

The recalled Chocolate Chip Explosion Cakes should be returned to the retailer for a refund (Image via FDA)

The affected products can be returned to the nearest Walmart location for a full refund on the purchase. All questions and doubts related to the Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake recall can be forwarded to David's Cookies. The establishment can be contacted at 800-500-2800 during the business hours of 8:30 am and 5:00 am DST Eastern Time Zone.