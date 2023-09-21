Costco Butternut Squash recall: Reason, affected lot number, and all you need to know

Safeway Fresh Foods Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for Costco Butternut Squash products over potential contamination with E. coli O45. Exclusively sold at Costco stores in the United States, the affected products may pose severe to life-threatening infection risks.

Announced on September 15, 2023, the voluntary recall comes right after the establishment received reports indicating that its organic processed Butternut Squash products may be contaminated with E. coli O45. The contamination was discovered during a routine testing of a single sample by Safeway Fresh Foods' Lab.

While the establishment has not disclosed any cases of infections linked to the recalled Butternut Squash products, customers are best advised not to consume them. E. coli O45 or STEC-contaminated food may put people at risk of experiencing digestive issues, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, and even kidney failure if the infection worsens.

The recalled Costco Butternut Squash products by Safeway Fresh Foods may be potentially contaminated with E. coli O45 (Image via Safeway Fresh Foods)

Though cooking food products may help kill germs and bacteria, it may not always make the food 100% safe. As such, food suspected to be contaminated with germs or bacteria of any kind should not be consumed in any manner and should be thrown away in a dustbin safely.

All you need to know about the Costco Butternut Squash recall

According to Safeway Fresh Foods Inc., several units of Costco Butternut Squash shipped to stores this month may be contaminated with E. coli O45. When consumed, the STEC-contaminated products may cause severe to life-threatening infections, which may warrant a medical intervention.

Packed in clamshell clear plastic containers, the recalled products were available as 'pre-cut' butternut squash, popularly used to make soups, roasts, and other similar fall recipes. Available under the name "SUNNYSIDE FARMS ORGANIC Butternut Squash," the recalled products were sold as 'item number 20522.'

Sold in stores between 9/7/2023 and 9/15/2023, the affected products were exclusively available in Costco locations throughout the regions of - "Washington, DC, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland." It is to be noted that only the lot with the date code 09/19/2023 is affected by the voluntary recall. The squash products with other date codes are unrelated to this recall and should be safe to consume if cooked properly.

The recalled Costco Butternut Squash products by Safeway Fresh Foods should be returned to a Costco store for a refund (Image via @thecostcoconnoisseur on Instagram)

With the Costco Butternut Squash products being available in stores starting as early as the second week this September, they may have already made their way to the fridge of several customers over the last few weeks. As such, consumers who may have purchased them are advised to remove them from the refrigerator and throw them away or return them to the nearest Costco store for reimbursement.

Individuals with any queries related to the recall or an issue with reimbursement can contact Safeway Fresh Foods at 1-856-692-7200 between Mondays and Fridays, from 8 am sharp to 4 pm ET.