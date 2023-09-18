LittleOak Infant Formula Alert: Reason, affected varieties, and other details revealed

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a nationwide alert for LittleOak Infant Formula products that are being recalled voluntarily by LittleOak. It is feared that the baby formulas have been sold in the United States illegally and may pose certain risks if given to infants.

Announced on September 14, 2023, the nationwide alert affects two formulas from LittleOak, including - 'LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Infant Formula, and LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Follow-on Formula.'

These infant formulas are considered illegal as they were never submitted to the FDA for a mandatory 'premarket notification.

It is to be noted that the establishment agreed to recall its formula products from across the U.S. and all sales for the concerned products have been halted.

The LittleOak Infant Formula may not be fit or nutritional enough for infants (Image via FDA)

The premarket notifications allow the federal agency to determine that the formulas are safe and nutritional enough for the intended user - infants. The FDA determines these values by reviewing the formula for the ingredients used, nutritional details, and several other crucial things.

Any new infant formulas that fit right within all required review processes can then be ready to be sold in the United States.

These infant formulas also include labeling with preparation instructions that may not align with the regular measurement standards in the U.S. and may confuse parents and caregivers.

Such situations may result in 'improper' mixing of the formula which could affect the infant's nutrition, health, and well-being.

LittleOak Infant Formula could have nutritional deficiencies

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a nationwide alert to all parents and caregivers about LittleOak Infant Formulas that are part of a voluntary recall.

Reported to be sold illegally in the United States, the affected formula products may pose risks of nutrient deficiency and other issues in infants.

Available under the names - 'LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Infant Formula, and LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Follow-on Formula' - the affected products were only sold through LittleOak's website and may have been shipped to people all across the country.

While the concerned products are not known to have caused any ill effects or fatalities, they may still not be safe or nutritious enough for 'everyday growing infants.'

The affected LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Follow-on Formula should not be given to babies anymore (Image via FDA)

Both parents and caregivers are advised against giving the affected LittleOak Infant Formulas to their babies as they may not 'meet U.S. food safety and nutritional standards.'

While there has been no instruction about a refund, parents can contact LittleOak's Customer Support for more details.