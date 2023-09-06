AJC International frozen raw pork products recall: Reason, establishment number, and other details explored

The United States Food Inspection and Safety Service (FSIS) has warned consumers of AJC International's frozen, raw pork product recall. The "Made in Canada" products are being recalled as they were being sold without an import reinspection.

Announced on September 5, 2023, the nationwide recall applies to over 17,400 pounds of raw pork products distributed in American Samoa and Hawaii. The problem came to light during the routine surveillance of imported products. During the surveillance activities, the federal agency found that the concerned pork products never went through a reinspection.

The FSIS routinely reinspects all food products that may have been imported to the United States for sale purposes. These tests and inspections often help the federal agency ensure that all products are safe for human consumption.

The recalled AJC International frozen, raw pork products were not presented for a mandatory import reinspection (Image via FSIS)

While there have been no reports of adverse reactions or infections concerning the recalled products, customers are advised against cooking or consuming them. It is to be noted that the consumption of uninspected food products could lead to unknown infections and sicknesses.

All you need to know about the AJC International frozen, raw pork products recall

According to AJC International's recall notice published on the United States Food Inspection and Safety Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 17,428 pounds of frozen, raw pork products imported to the United States and Hawaii. The Canada-made raw meat products are being recalled as they did not go through a mandatory import reinspection.

Expand Tweet

Packaged in 33.06 lb (15 kg) cases, the recalled products were sold under the name "Frozen Pork Front Hock." The affected cases feature the "case code 18019" along with the "Cert. No. 251497," and "Best-By-Date" ranging between July 14, 2025, to July 27, 2025.

Distributed to all major distributors in American Samoa and Hawaii, the affected products were available with the Canadian establishment number "391." Additionally, the recalled pork products were also exported to the country of Palau.

While there have been no reports of adverse effects linked with the product, the federal agency fears that some consumers may still have the recalled pork products in their fridge. Any consumer who may have purchased these products is urged to throw them away.

The recalled AJC International frozen, raw pork products may not be safe to consume and should be thrown away (Image via FSIS)

You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund on your purchase. Individuals with concerns regarding a refund or those with questions about the AJC International frozen, raw pork products recall can get in touch with the establishment by writing to Fernanda Sousa, Marketing Development Manager for the establishment at - [email protected].