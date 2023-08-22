Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers recall: Reason, 'best before' dates, and other details explored

Trader Joe's is recalling its Multigrain Crackers as they may contain metal contaminants. When consumed, the affected Cracker products may cause people to experience a wide range of health issues. The affected multigrain cracker products that were sold nationwide have already been removed from stores and all affected lots have been destroyed.

Announced on August 17, 2023, the nationwide recall exclusively applies to the "Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds" with Best Before/Best if Used by dates between January 3, 2024, and May 3, 2024.

The recalled multigrain crackers are feared to be contaminated with metals and could cause people to experience several health issues (Image via Trader Joe's)

Customers can return Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers for a full refund

Trader Joe's recently alerted consumers about its metal-contaminated Multigrain Crackers. Sold all across the United States, the affected products could cause several health risks upon consumption. Consumption of metals can cause metal poisoning, anemia, breathing difficulties, and more. Metals may also cause damage to some of the major internal organs such as the liver, kidneys, and brain.

Trader Joe's has not received any reports of infections, fatalities, or ill effects linked to the recalled multigrain cracker products as of this writing. However, consumers are advised not to consume them at any cost. It is to be noted that while some amounts of metals are present in all foods, direct consumption of metals in large quantities can be both dangerous and toxic for the body.

Distributed in 10 oz (283 grams) packages, "Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds" have been recalled by the company. Featuring Best if Used by dates between 03/01/24 and 03/05/24 on the packages, the affected crackers were shipped to almost all of the company's locations across the United States.

Consumers who may have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them. The recalled products should also not be donated to anyone. Customers can either destroy them or return them to Trader Joe's for reimbursement.

As per ABC News, the company issued a statement and said:

"If you purchased or received any donations of Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

The recalled Multigrain cracker products should be destroyed or returned for reimbursement (Image via Trader Joe’s)

Individuals with refund-related doubts or queries related to the Multigrain Crackers Recall can contact the chain's Customer Relations department at (626) 599-3817 between Monday and Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time.

In the last month, the company issued recalls for several items, including two cookie products, falafels, and soup. While the recalled falafels and cookies were contaminated with stones and rocks respectively, the affected soup was contaminated with insects.

The products affected by the recalls issued last month were sold under the names - Fully Cooked Falafel Heat & Eat, Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies, and Almond Windmill Cookies. All affected products are eligible for a refund at the company's nearest store.