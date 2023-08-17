Hello Wild Toothpaste recall 2023: UPC code and all you need to know

Colgate-Palmolive has issued a nationwide recall for its Hello Wild Strawberry Fluoride Toothpaste over mislabeling issues. The establishment said that the affected products may mistakenly contain an over-the-counter (OTC) drug with fluoride.

Announced last week on August 10, 2023, the voluntary recall only applies to 4.2oz tubes of Hello ® Wild Strawberry Fluoride Toothpaste. The establishment recently learned that the recalled product may have been distributed in cartons of Wild Strawberry Toothpaste but may contain tubes labeled 'Hello ® Fresh Watermelon Fluoride-Free Toothpaste' instead.

The recalled Hello Wild Toothpaste contains undeclared fluoride due to a mislabeling issue (Image via Hello)

It is to be noted that the product is supposed to be fluoride-free and could contain fluoride because of the mislabeling issue. Due to this labeling mix-up, the packaging of the product does not disclose the presence of fluoride. The affected packaging of the products also fails to mention the mandatory warnings and directions for usage.

While toothpaste that contains fluoride is not harmful to use, it may cause those with a sensitivity towards fluoride to fall sick if they use too much of the product.

182,046 tubes of Hello Wild Toothpaste have been affected by the recall

According to the recall notice issued by Colgate-Palmolive Company on August 10, the nationwide voluntary recall affects 182,046 tubes of Hello Wild Toothpaste sold across the United States. Feared to be affected by a mislabeling issue, the affected products contain undeclared fluoride.

Expand Tweet

Distributed across the country by Hello Products LLC of Montclair, NJ, the recalled Hello Wild Strawberry Toothpaste was packed in 4.2 oz tubes and sold at major retailers nationwide. The affected products were also sold in packs of three, 12-count cases, three-pack overwraps, and 24-count toothpaste floorstands.

Sold on or after October 2022, the affected products have not caused any infections or ill effects as of this writing. As mentioned earlier, the Hello Wild Strawberry Fluoride Toothpaste was filled in tubes labeled as Hello Fresh Watermelon Fluoride-free toothpaste. Due to the mislabeling issue, the tubes did not disclose that the product contained fluoride.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Strawberry Toothpaste products can get a refund by contacting the establishment (Image via Hello)

While those with no history of fluoride sensitivity can use the recalled toothpaste, individuals with fluoride sensitivity are advised not to use the product. Customers can also apply for reimbursement via the brand's website - https://contact.hello-products.com.

Product UPC Lot Code and Expiry Date Hello Wild Strawberry Fluoride Toothpaste, Sodium Fluoride 0.24% (0.15% w/v Fluoride ion), NET WT 4.2 OZ (119 g) UPC 8 19156 02026 4 (carton) 12-count case UPC 8 19156 02349 4 3-pack overwrap UPC 10819156023491 case UPC 8 19156 02332 6 variety 3-pack of Strawberry + Unicorn + Grape UPC 10819156023323 case UPC 819156020684 24-count Toothpaste Floorstand 004287, 2267USA94A, 2271USA94A, EXP 08/20243053USA94A, Exp 01/20253156USA94A, 3157USA94A, EXP 05/2025

It is important to note that customers do not need to return the recalled Hello Wild Toothpaste to receive a refund. They can discard the product after the claim has been made on the company's website.