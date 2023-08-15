Monster Energy drinks recall 2023: All you need to know amid labeling mix-up

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling several variants of Monster Energy drinks over a mislabelling concern and caffeine-related non-compliance issues. The nationwide recall applies to almost all of the brand's caffeinated energy drinks sold across Canada.

The Government of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said that the affected energy drinks fail to comply with several policies as they may contain relatively higher amounts of caffeine. The recalled products are also reported to have labeling issues and may not feature bilingual labeling in French and English.

Though the recalled energy drinks are not known to have been linked with any ill effects, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is advising individuals against consuming them. Retailers and distributors are also advised not to sell any of the affected products.

Individuals can return the recalled Monster Energy Drink to retail locations in Canada for a full refund on their purchase

According to the recall notice issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the nationwide recall affects almost all variants of caffeinated Monster Energy Drinks. Reported to have caffeine-related non-compliance issues, the affected products were sold in and around Canada. The affected products are also reported to have labeling-related non-compliance issues and do not have bilingual labels.

Sold at major retailers and stores across Canada, the products in question were recalled this week. Though the recalled products have not been linked to any illnesses as of this writing, consumers across Canada are strictly advised not to consume them. Authorities have also informed retail locations and distributors not to sell these products anymore.

Customers are advised to either throw away all affected cans of the energy drinks or return them to retail locations in Canada for a full refund on their purchase. Individuals from Canada or the United States with questions or doubts about the Monster Energy Drink recall can contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency at 1-800-442-2342. The federal agency can also be reached at - [email protected]

Impact of consuming energy drinks with high amounts of caffeine

Energy drinks by several brands including Monster, Prime, and others are known to contain relatively higher amounts of caffeine. Containing caffeine, sugar, and other sweeteners, energy drinks can help people feel physically and mentally alert. This is because caffeine is known to stimulate the nervous system and brain.

However, consuming high amounts of caffeine may have an adverse impact on pregnant women, children, or caffeine-sensitive individuals. Though it may cause people to feel highly alert upon consumption, it also causes them to feel sluggish and low on energy after the effect of the caffeine wears out.

Some of the most common side effects linked to excess caffeine consumption include - headaches, irritability, insomnia, and nervousness.