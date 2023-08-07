Day-Lee Frozen Chicken Potsticker Recall: Reason, affected establishment number, and all you need to know

Day-Lee Foods Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for over 10,500 pounds of frozen Chicken Potsticker products over a misbranding and undeclared allergens concern. As per the establishment, the products affected by the recall contain Mandarin Orange Chicken instead of Chicken Potsticker, which is made of eggs and milk.

The misbranding issue has caused the affected potstickers to contain undeclared egg and milk allergens, which are not mentioned on the product's packaging. Announced on August 5, 2023, the nationwide recall was initiated after the establishment received complaints from a customer indicating that the products packed in the box of Chicken Potstickers contained Mandarin Orange Chicken instead.

The affected Day-Lee Frozen Chicken Potsticker products contain Mandarin Orange Chicken products instead (Image via FSIS)

Soon after receiving the complaint, the establishment informed the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), and a nationwide recall was initiated right after. The recalled products pose risks of severe to life-threatening allergic reactions if consumed by people with a sensitivity towards eggs and milk allergens. However, no such reports of sickness or fatalities linked to the consumption of the products have been reported yet.

Consumption of allergen-contaminated food is often linked with severe allergic reactions such as severe headaches, digestion problems, diarrhea, nausea, fever, skin infections such as rashes, and itching in the throat and mouth, among others. Individuals with severe sensitivity towards the two allergens may also end up experiencing an anaphylaxis attack and may require immediate medical support.

All you need to know about the Day-Lee Frozen Chicken Potsticker Recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide recall affects over 10,511 pounds of Day-Lee Frozen Chicken Potsticker products. It is feared that the Frozen Chicken Potsticker products may contain Mandarin Orange Chicken products instead.

Packed in 20-oz labeled boxes, the recalled products were available under the name “RESTAURANT QUALITY AT HOME Crazy Cuizine Chicken POTSTICKERS ASIAN STYLE GYOZA DUMPLINGS WITH DIPPING SAUCE.” Featuring a production date of December 14, 2022, the ready-to-eat (RTE) products bear the establishment number “P-17309” and come with a "Use by Date” of 12/14/2024.

Instructions on where to find the Use By Date on the recalled products (Image via FSIS)

Distributed to retailers across California over the last few months, the recalled Day-Lee Frozen Chicken Potsticker products contain milk and egg allergen-containing Mandarin Orange Chicken instead and could pose risks of severe to life-threatening allergies if consumed by individuals with a sensitivity or allergy towards egg or milk allergens.

Product Production Date Size Use By Date RESTAURANT QUALITY AT HOME Crazy Cuizine Chicken POTSTICKERS ASIAN STYLE GYOZA DUMPLINGS WITH DIPPING SAUCE December 14, 2022 20-oz. Box packages 12/14/2024

Consumers who may have purchased the affected products and may have them stored in their refrigerators are advised to either discard them or return them to the retailers for a full refund. However, those with no known history of egg or milk allergies are free to consume these products.

Individuals with doubts or queries about the Day-Lee Frozen Chicken Potsticker Recall can get in touch with the establishment's Marketing Specialist, Jason Uno, at 562-802-6883. The concerned person can also be reached with your queries through emails sent to - [email protected]