Philips Baby Monitor recall: Reason, affected models, and other details explored

Over 12,800 units of Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors are being recalled from across the country over fire hazard concerns. Recalled by Philips Avent, the affected monitors may have an overheating issue that could result in a fire hazard.

Announced on August 3, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to models sold across the United States between March 2016 and January 2020. The affected devices are meant to be used to remotely check on infants, babies, or small children.

The recalled Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors (Image via CPSC)

As per Philips, the lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit of the monitors may overheat while being charged and could become a fire hazard. The affected product may also cause damage to property in case of a fire. Philips has already received at least 23 reports of overheating and seven reports of minor injuries linked to the recalled products in Europe.

While no incidents or injuries have been reported in the United States, the devices are being recalled from across the country to ensure consumer safety.

The Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor recall applies to SCD630 and/or SCD843 models

As per Philips Avent's recall notice published on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 12,850 units of Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors sold in and around the United States. The affected devices were manufactured by Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. in the Netherlands and imported to the U.S. by Philips Personal Health.

The baby monitors affected by the recall were available in white and came with a Baby Unit with a camera and a Parent Unit with a monitor. Meant to be used as remote monitoring devices, the recalled monitors had a 3.5-inch color screen and were available in SCD630 and SCD843 models.

Sold across the country between March 2016 and January 2020, the price of the affected devices ranged from $120 to $200. Individuals may have bought the recalled products either from Walmart stores, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, ToysRUs.com, or from the Philips website - https://www.usa.philips.com/.

The model numbers and other details can be found on a sticker at the bottom of the recalled devices (Image via CPSC)

Consumers can recognize the affected products by looking for the model numbers (SCD630 and/or SCD843) and production date codes (DD-MM-YYYY) from March 2016 to December 2019 printed on the bottom of the Parent Unit featuring the monitoring screen. Parents who happen to have the affected products are advised to stop using them and keep them away from their children.

Consumers should then contact Philips Avent for a free replacement of the product. Parents with doubts or concerns regarding the Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor recall can contact the company at 833-276-5311. Philips Avent employees can be reached from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm ET. On Sundays, individuals can call the company between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm ET.