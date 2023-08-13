Toyota Tundra recall: Reason, affected models, and all you need to know

Over 168,000 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are part of a nationwide safety recall. Recalled by Toyota Motors North America of Plano, Texas, the affected Tundra vehicles are feared to have a fuel leak problem that can pose risks of a fire in the presence of an ignition source.

Announced on August 10, 2023, the voluntary safety recall applies to select numbers of Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles between the model years 2022 and 2023. All vehicles affected by the recall come equipped with plastic fuel tubes, which have been reported to move and rub against the brake line.

The continuous rubbing of the fuel tubes can cause a fuel leak problem which could pose risks of fire while the vehicle is being turned on or being driven.

The recalled Toyota Tundra vehicles have a fuel leak problem that could pose risks of a fire (Image via Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Currently, Toyota has not revealed any information related to injuries, property damages, or fatalities linked to the fuel leak problem on the affected Tundra vehicles. Still, consumers are advised not to drive the affected vehicles unless necessary.

Consumers are advised to maintain due caution even in emergency situations.

All you need to know about the Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid Recall

According to the voluntary safety recall notification issued by Toyota Motors North America, the nationwide recall affects nearly 168,000 Toyota Tundra Hybrid and Tundra vehicles. Reported to have a fuel leak problem, the recalled vehicles could pose risks of a fire while they are being driven or being turned on.

Sold all across the United States, the affected Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles from the model year 2022 through 2023 could be dangerous to drive until the problem is fixed.

Though the automaker has not revealed any information about injuries, fatalities, or property damage in regards to the recall, consumers are advised to maintain due caution with the affected vehicles.

Toyota Motors North America of Plano, Texas is yet to reveal information about any injuries or fatalities linked to the recalled Toyota Tundra Hybrid and Tundra vehicles recall (Image via Toyota Motors)

The automaker has said that owners of all affected vehicles will receive a temporary fix for the problem and a permanent fix will be made available soon after. For the temporary fix, authorized dealerships across the United States will install a clamp and protective materials on the fuel tubes.

All inspections and repairs for the problem will be provided at no cost.

Automaker Model Model Year Toyota Tundra 2022 to 2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid 2022 to 2023

As the automaker is currently working at repair parts for the problem, a permanent fix may take a while. Toyota also said that it will start notifying owners of all affected Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles by October 2023.

Owners of the affected vehicles who may not receive the notifications in due time are advised to contact customer support for Toyota Motors North America or the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331.

Other doubts or concerns related to the recall can also be shared on the same contact number.