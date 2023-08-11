Ice cream recall 2023: reason, affected brand, states, and all you need to know

Real Kosher Ice Cream has issued a nationwide recall for its soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups over Listeria contamination concerns. When consumed, the affected products may pose major to severe health risks for people of all age groups.

Announced on August 9, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to several 8-oz cups of Soft Serve On The Go ice cream. Some of the flavor variants affected by the recall include - Caramel, Vanilla Chocolate, Lite Peanut Butter, Razzle, Sorbet Strawberry Mango, and Parve Vanilla Chocolate Soft Serve On The Go ice cream.

The recalled Real Kosher products may cause major to severe risks of infections in people (Image via FDA)

The United States CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are currently investigating cases of Listeria contamination linked with the consumption of Soft Serve On The Go ice cream cups produced by Real Kosher. There have already been at least two reported Listeria cases where the patients said that they consumed Real Kosher's products.

Consumption of Listeria-contaminated products may cause a Listeriosis infection, which can pose severe risks to people with low immunity, including the elderly, small children, and patients with underlying medical conditions.

It can result in symptoms similar to those of an infection, such as muscle pain, high fevers, nausea, digestive problems, vomiting, and diarrhea. Individuals experiencing these issues are advised to visit a medical center at the earliest.

All you need to know about the Real Kosher Ice Cream Recall

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the nationwide voluntary recall applies to over six flavor variants of Real Kosher Soft Serve On The Go Ice Creams. Feared to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the affected products may pose a risk of major to severe infections upon consumption.

Packed in 8-oz clear plastic cups, the recalled Real Kosher products were sold in several retail locations across the regions of WV, VA, PA, OR, OH, NY, NJ, IL, FL, NH, MN, NC, MI, MD, MA, CA, CO, DE, DC, and CT. Sold in several flavors, the recalled products were available with clear plastic covers and came with a spoon and seal attached to them.

The recalled Real Kosher products can be identified by their clear plastic cup packaging and UPC (Image via FDA)

It is to be noted that the voluntary recall only applies to Real Kosher Ice-Cream products produced until 8/4/23. Other than the UPC, the affected products have no LOT numbers or other identifiable details. Consumers can find the UPC and other relevant details about the affected products in the table below:

Product / Flavor UPC Soft Serve on the go Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15129-0 Soft Serve on the go Razzle, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15133-7 Soft Serve on the go Caramel, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15131-3 Soft Serve on the go Parve Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15113-9 Soft Serve on the go Sorbet Strawberry Mango, 8 fl oz UPC0-91404-15128-3 Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter, 8 fl oz UPC0-91404-15285-3

Individuals who may have purchased any of these Real Kosher products are strictly advised not to consume them. It is best to either throw them away or return them to the nearest stores in your region for a refund.

Consumers with questions related to the recall or queries regarding the refund can reach out to Soft Serve on the Go team at 845-668-4346. You can also reach the support team via emails sent to [email protected] The establishment is reachable between Monday and Friday, from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm EST.