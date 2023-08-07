What is wrong with Aldi’s Raw Beef? Details explored as FSIS issues alert over plastic contamination

Aldi’s Raw Beef products are part of a Public Health Alert issued by the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The federal organization is alerting consumers about the fact that select units of raw beef products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, namely soft clear plastics.

Announced on August 4, 2023, the alert applies to the 1.5-lb. packages of “USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA” with production dates of July 25, 2023. The problem with the raw beef product was discovered through a complaint from a retailer, which indicated that the concerned product was contaminated with soft, clear plastic.

Considering that the affected products are no longer available for sale, a recall is not being initiated but consumers are advised to stay cautious.

Aldi’s raw beef products affected by the FSIS alert are no longer available for purchase (Image via FSIS)

Currently, neither the establishment nor the federal organization has received any reports indicating that the concerned Aldi’s raw beef products may have caused any illness, infections, or fatalities anywhere across the United States. However, consumers who may have purchased them over the last few weeks or may still have them in the fridge are advised not to consume them.

While soft plastic contaminants may not pose risks of internal or traumatic injuries upon consumption, they may become a reason for infections. Some plastic contaminants may also cause a patient to feel uneasiness or choking issues if they get stuck in their throat or windpipes. Individuals who may be experiencing any such issues following consumption of the affected raw beef products are advised to consult a doctor at the earliest.

All you need to know about the Public Health Alert issued by the FSIS for Aldi’s Raw Beef products

According to the notice for the Public Health Alert issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the 1.5-lb. packages of raw beef products distributed via Aldi’s stores could potentially contain soft clear plastic contaminants.

Packaged in labeled 1.5-lb. plastic tray packages, the affected raw beef products were produced on July 25, 2023, and distributed via select Aldi stores across the United States under the name “USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA.”

Bearing the establishment number Est. 85M (back label), the affected products came with a “Use or Freeze by” date of Aug. 22, 2023, and "Julian Date of 206."

Aldi’s Raw Beef products were packed in 1.5-lb. plastic tray packages and are feared to contain plastic contaminants (Image via FSIS)

Consumers can find all relevant details about the product affected by the alert in the table below:

Product Production Date Packaging Use or Freeze by Date USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA July 25, 2023 1.5-lb. plastic tray packages Aug. 22, 2023 Julian Date of 206 Time-stamp between 08:43 through 09:23.

While the affected products are no longer available for purchase, consumers who may still have them in their fridge are advised to dispose of them or to return them to the nearest Aldi’s store for a full refund on their purchase. Individuals with questions related to the public health alert can get in touch with Cargill at 844-419-1574.