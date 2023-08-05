Hyundai and Kia recall 2023: Reason, affected models, and other details explored

Over 113,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being recalled from across the country over fire hazard concerns. It is feared that the affected vehicles have a defective oil pump that may overheat in select situations, thus posing a fire risk. The automakers are also urging customers to park all affected vehicles outside and away from structures that could catch fire.

As per Hyundai and Kia, there may be a problem with the electronic controllers of the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly in the recalled vehicles, which may cause overheating in the pump and pose serious fire risks. The automakers said that the problem may have been caused by a potentially damaged electrical component that has already been eliminated from the production process since March 2023.

The Kia recall applies to 2023 model-year Sportage and Soul vehicles sold across the United States (Image via Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Kia has already received at least six reports of thermal incidents that may be linked to the said problem, while Hyundai has received at least four such reports. However, neither of the two companies has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of any injuries or fatalities linked to the problem.

Hyundai and Kia recall 2023 affects vehicles sold across Canada and the United States

NHTSA Recalls & Ratings @NHTSArecalls Recall Alert

2023-2024 Hyundai Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles

Recalled for electric oil pump assembly causing fire

According to the recall notice published on the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, the recall affects nearly 113,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles sold across Canada and the United States.

At least 40,000 of the recalled Kia and 52,000 of the recalled Hyundai vehicles were sold in the United States, while 10,700 of the Kia and over 11,000 Hyundai vehicles were sold in Canada.

The vehicles affected by the recall include Hyundai Palisade and Seltos vehicles from the 2023 to 2024 model years, along with Hyundai Kona, Tucson, Elantra, and Sona vehicles from the 2023 model year. The Kia vehicles affected by the recall are Soul and Sportage models from the 2023 to 2024 model years.

The recalled Hyundai vehicles should be parked outside (Image via SOPA Images / Getty Images)

The recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles may exhibit a fire risk due to an overheating issue in the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly. Additionally, the overheating issue is also feared to affect other onboard controls on the recalled vehicles.

Both Hyundai and Kia have received several reports of thermal problems that may have been linked to the overheating issue, but no incidents or fatalities have been reported either from the United States or Canada. However, all owners of the recalled vehicles are urged to park the vehicles outside of their homes and garages. The affected vehicles should also be kept away from flammable structures and other such buildings.

Automaker Vehicles Model Year Hyundai Palisade, Seltos 2023-2024 Hyundai Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, Kona 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage 2023-2024

Hyundai and Kia will start sending Owner Notification Letters to the owners of the recalled vehicles by the end of September. Soon after, the owners will be able to receive a free inspection of the problem from authorized dealerships in their country. If needed, the dealers will also provide a free replacement of the faulty electric oil pump controllers.

Individuals with doubts or concerns about the Hyundai and Kia recall can reach out to Kia at 1-800-333-4542 and Hyundai at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's reference number for the recall is 246, while Kia's reference number is SC275.