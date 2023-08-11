E.N.A. Meat frozen beef and lamb recall: Reason, affected products, and other details explored

Over 58,700 pounds of E.N.A. Meat frozen beef and lamb products are being recalled from across the country as they were being sold without the benefit of a federal inspection. Produced by E.N.A. Meat Packing Inc., the recalled frozen lamb tripe, beef feet, and raw beef tripe products may cause several health risks upon consumption.

Announced on August 9, 2023, the nationwide recall was initiated after a United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) surveillance activity indicated that the concerned frozen beef and lamb products were produced and sold without a mandatory FSIS inspection. For the uninformed, these inspections enable the FSIS to ensure that the products are safe for human consumption and won't pose risks of infection and sickness to consumers.

The recalled E.N.A. Meat frozen lamb tripe product may cause several health risks if consumed (Image via FSIS)

Though the recalled frozen beef and lamb products have not been linked with any cases of infections, sicknesses, fatalities, or other ill effects, consumers are advised against consuming them. Considering that the recalled products were produced and sold without a federal inspection, they may be the cause of several potential health risks. Hence, consumers are advised to be cautious.

E.N.A. Meat Frozen Beef and Lamb products were shipped to locations across New York and New Jersey

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 58,721 pounds of E.N.A. Meat frozen beef and lamb products. Feared to have been produced without a mandatory federal inspection, the recalled products may cause potential health risks upon consumption.

Packed in 25- to 30-lb. cardboard boxes, the recalled E.N.A.branded frozen lamb and beef products were distributed under the names "MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF TRIPE (green tripe)," "MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF FEET," and "MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL LAMB TRIPE."

The frozen beef feet and beef tripe products affected by the nationwide recall (Image via FSIS)

Exclusively shipped to retail locations across New York and New Jersey, the affected products come with production dates between January 2023 and August 2023. Though the affected packages of the recalled products bear the establishment number “#17778M,” they may not be safe for consumption.

Consumers who may have bought them from stores over the last few weeks are advised against consuming them in any manner. All affected packets of the recalled frozen lamb and beef products should be thrown away or returned to the stores of purchase in New Jersey and New York for a full refund.

Product Packaging Production Date E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF TRIPE (green tripe) 30-lb. cardboard boxes January 2023 through August 2023 E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF FEET 25-lb. cardboard boxes January 2023 through August 2023 E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL LAMB TRIPE 30-lb. cardboard boxes January 2023 through August 2023

Individuals with doubts or concerns regarding the E.N.A. Meat Frozen Beef and Lamb Recall can also get in touch with the establishment's representative, Mr. Edibey Kucukkarca, at 973-650-8554. You can also have your issues resolved by sending an email to [email protected]