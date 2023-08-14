Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough recall: Reason, affected batch codes, and all you need to know

Nestle U.S.A. has issued a nationwide recall for its NESTLE TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough products over unwanted foreign material contamination concerns. Feared to have the potential presence of wooden fragments, the affected products could cause health risks when consumed by people of all ages.

Announced on August 10, 2023, the nationwide voluntary recall applies to at least two batches of "NESTLE TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Break and Bake Bar products."

Nestle U.S.A. said that it is issuing the recall as an abundance of caution against reports of contamination received from select customers across the country.

It is to be noted that the reason behind the problem is yet to be disclosed.

The recalled NESTLE TOLL HOUSE Cookie Dough products are feared to contain unwanted wooden fragments (Image via FDA)

Currently, neither Nestle nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have received reports of any injuries, infections, or other ill effects linked with the recalled cookie dough products. Still, consumers who may have bought them are advised not to use them anymore.

Though wood particles may not always cause major problems upon consumption, they may often lead to infections.

Sharp and relatively larger pieces of wood may even cause lacerations to the internal organs of the digestive system, including the throat, food pipe, tongue, and intestines, among others.

Nestle Toll House® Cookie Dough recall only applies to 2 batches

According to Nestle's recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the nationwide voluntary recall only applies to two batches of NESTLE TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough products sold across the United States.

Feared to be containing unwanted foreign materials, namely wooden fragments, the affected products may cause health risks in people of all ages.

Packed in labeled yellow and white 16.5 oz bags, the recalled cookie dough products come with production dates of April 24 and 25, 2023. The affected products were sold under the name "NESTLE TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Break and Bake Bar products. "

It is to be noted that only the products with the batch codes - 311557534K and 311457531K - are affected by the recall. No other Nestle Toll or Nestle products are affected by the recall and can be safely consumed.

Directions for finding the Use or Freeze By Dates and Batch Code on the cookie dough product's packaging (Image via Food and Drug Administration)

Consumers who may have bought any of the aforementioned cookie dough products are advised not to consume them in any manner. They are also advised against making any cookies from the cookie dough products affected by the recall.

All affected packets of the recalled products are to be thrown in a dustbin or should be returned to the concerned retailers in your region for a full refund.

Product Packaging Batch Numbers Best By Dates NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) - Product Packaging 311457531K311557534K 8/22/23 and 10/23/238/22/23 and 10/23/23

Individuals with concerns or doubts about the Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough Recall can reach out to Nestle USA at (800) 681-1678. The establishment should be available on calls between 09:00 am to 06:00 pm EST, from Monday to Friday.