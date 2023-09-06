Banquet Chicken Strips meals recall: Reason, affected lot numbers, and all you need to know

Over 245,300 pounds of Banquet Chicken Strips meals are part of a nationwide recall issued over extraneous material contamination concerns. Feared to be contaminated with plastic pieces, the frozen meat products were recalled by Conagra Brands, Inc.

Announced on September 2, 2023, the voluntary recall comes as a result of customer complaints that indicated the presence of plastic in the chicken products. Soon after the establishment received the complaint about the potential contamination, it notified the United States Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) and a voluntary recall was issued for the safety of customers.

The recalled Conagra Brands' Banquet Chicken Strips meals may contain plastic contaminants (Image via FSIS)

Conagra Brands has already informed the FSIS of an oral injury that may have been caused following consumption of the plastic-contaminated chicken meal products. While there have been no other reports of an injury or other ill effects, customers are advised to no longer consume the recalled products.

When consumed, plastic pieces may lead to internal injuries or lacerations that can occur on the inside of the mouth, the food pipe, intestines, and other internal organs. Plastic pieces with a chemical coating may also pose risks of chemical poisoning if consumed.

All you need to know about Conagra Brands' Banquet Chicken Strips meals recall

According to Conagra Brands' recall notice published on the United States Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 245,366 pounds of Banquet Chicken Strips meals. Reported to contain plastic contaminants, the recalled products may pose risks of internal injuries and/or infections.

Packed in labeled carton boxes of 8.9 oz. each, the recalled meals were distributed to all major retailers across the United States and were also available online. Sold under the name "BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL," the affected products were available with the establishment number EST. P-9.

At least three lots of the chicken meals - 5009319820, 5009319220, and 5009317120 - are affected by the nationwide recall. Additionally, the recalled products also had three different Best-By-Dates, including - "JAN 07 2025," "JAN 01 2025," and "DEC 11 2024." Customers can find the Best-By-Dates and lot numbers on the back of the package.

Product Size / Packaging Lot Numbers Best By Date / Best Before Date BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL 8.9-oz. carton 50093171205009319220 5009319820 DEC 11 2024 JAN 01 2025 JAN 07 2025

Consumers who may have purchased even a single pack of the recalled meals are strictly advised not to consume them. The affected meals should not be served to other people or animals either. All affected packs of the recalled product can either be returned to the store for reimbursement or dumped in a dustbin.

Instructions on where to find the relevant details to recognize the affected products (Image via FSIS)

Individuals with underlying concerns or doubts regarding the Conagra Brands' Banquet Chicken Strips meals recall can reach out to the establishment's Customer Support Line at (800) 921-7404. All concerns can also be forwarded to the establishment through an email to [email protected]