TOMY highchairs recall: Reason, affected model numbers, and all you need to know

TOMY International Inc. has issued a recall for its 'Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs' over safety concerns. Feared to have a detachment issue, the recalled highchairs were sold all across the United States and Canada.

Announced on August 31, 2023, the voluntary recall is being issued in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Health Canada, and TOMY International Inc. It is to be noted that at least 83,000 units of the highchairs affected by the recall were sold in the United States, while 2,850 units were sold in Canada.

The recalled Tomy highchairs have been linked to over 24 fall incidents (Image via CPSC / Health Canada)

The affected highchairs feature a seat and a pedestal base. which are secured together with bolts. However, these bolts are feared to get loose over time and may cause the seat to detach from the base, thus posing risks of a fall or injury. The establishment is aware of at least 34 instances where the seat and base may have separated.

There have also been over 24 reports of falls followed by at least 11 reported injuries. While the incidents are limited to the United States as of this writing, consumers across the two regions are urged not to use the chairs till they are repaired.

The recalled TOMY Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs were sold at Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other stores

It is to be noted that only the Boon Flair highchairs manufactured before September 2016 are affected by the recall. While the Flair Elite highchairs were only available in a single white and orange color combination, the Flair highchairs were available in over 10 color combinations.

Instructions on how to read the label on the base of the recalled TOMY Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs (Image via Health Canada / CPSC )

Both variants of the affected highchairs were available for purchase at major stores like Toys ‘R’ Us, Target, and Bed Bath & Beyond. They were also available online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, BedBathAndBeyond.com, and Target.com.

The Flair Elites could have been bought between 2008 to 2009. The Flair models, on the other hand, were available between January 2008 and February 2017.

Consumers can recognize the affected TOMY highchairs by looking for the date of manufacturing and the model number printed on a label under the chair's base. A list of the affected models can be found below:

Variant or Model Model Number Description Flair Elite Highchair B751 White / Orange Flair Highchair B701 Blue / White Flair Highchair B702 White / Orange Flair Highchair B703 Pink / White Flair Highchair B704 Green / White Flair Highchair B706 White / Orange Flair Highchair B707 White / Blue Flair Highchair B708 Red / White Flair Highchair B709 Red / White Flair Highchair B716 Green / White Flair Highchair B717 White / Orange Flair Highchair B718 White / Blue Flair Highchair B731 White / Orange Flair Highchair B10147 Gray / Green Flair Highchair B11068 White / No Pad Flair Highchair B11069 Gray / No Pad Flair Highchair B11401 White / Gray

Customers who may still have any of the affected highchairs are urged not to use them till they are repaired. Individuals can reach out to the establishment to receive a free repair kit. The kit features split and flat washers along with bolts to repair the affected highchairs.

Those with questions about the recall can contact TOMY International Inc. at 866-725-4407. The establishment can also be contacted from Monday to Friday between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm CT.