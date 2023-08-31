Energy drink recall extension: Reason, brands, and other details explored

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced an extension of the recent Energy Drink recall to include other popular brands as well. The initial recall that began in July now includes over 24 more drinks. The recall that also applies to select Monster Energy and Prime drinks was first initiated over non-compliance concerns.

As per the agency, the affected products failed to follow the guidelines for caffeine content in the energy drinks and didn't meet the labeling requirements either. The agency believes that the recalled product may not come with bilingual labels in both English and French.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency extends its energy drink recall to include three more brands (Image via Supermimicry / Getty Images)

Ever since the initial energy drink recall, there have been no reports of ill effects or other issues linked to the consumption of the recalled drinks. However, the agency has advised customers not to consume the drinks anymore. Energy drinks containing high amounts of caffeine are known to cause people to feel highly alert, but may also make them sluggish after the effect wears out.

Additionally, people must not consume more than 400 mg of caffeine on a daily basis as it may be dangerous and could sometimes be life-threatening. While the limit may vary per person, several health professionals advise against exceeding the 400 mg mark.

CFIA extends its energy drink recall to include over 27 brands

Expand Tweet

The energy drink recall initiated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) back in July is being extended to include several other popular brands. Taking the total number to 27, the nationwide recall has been issued over non-compliance issues regarding caffeine content in the drinks.

Packed either in cans, PET bottles, or other similar packaging, the affected energy drinks were available in Canada for several months. Sold through online retailers, in-store, and even via vending machines, the affected energy drinks could put consumers at risk of caffeine overdose, which can have dangerous aftereffects.

CFIA's nationwide energy drink recall now includes over 27 brands (Image via CFIA / Monster Energy / Prime / Sonic)

The list of the energy drinks that have been recalled by the CFIA include:

Raze Energy Ryse Fuel Shakura Sonic the Hedgehog Sting Toxic Rick Zoa G Fuel G Fuel Ghost InuYasha Liquid Rage Mega Pachi Monster Mtn Dew Energy My Hero Academia Prime 3D Alphaland 5 Hour Alani Nu Bang Bob Ross C4 Celsius Cocaine Dragonball Z Fast Twitch

The CFIA issued a statement to shed more light on the recall and said:

"The CFIA is conducting inspection activities to verify those who are non-compliant. Where non-compliance is found, CFIA may take regulatory response actions, which can include, product seizure and detention, licence suspension, administrative monetary penalties or prosecution."

Customers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned energy drinks are advised against consuming them. Retailers and distributors have also been instructed to stop selling the recalled products either online, in-store, or through vending machines. The recalled drinks can be dumped in a dustbin or taken back to the store of purchase for a refund.