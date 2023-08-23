All Trader Joe's recalls in the recent week you should be aware of

Trader Joe's, the Monrovia, California-based grocery store chain, alerted American consumers about the recall of several food products in July and August 2023. From falafel products and cookies to soup and multigrain crackers, the grocery store chain was forced to recall over five products in less than four weeks.

The affected products were removed from stores across the country and destroyed as they were either contaminated with insects or contained extraneous materials like metal, stones, and rocks. Sold at Trader Joe's stores across the country, the recalled products are no longer suitable for consumption and should be thrown away. While none of the recalled products caused illnesses or infections, consumers are advised to stay cautious.

Trader Joe's recently recalled five products in less than four weeks (Image via Sopa Images/Getty Images)

Trader Joe's recalled cookies, crackers, soup, and more over the last few weeks

1) Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies and Almond Windmill Cookies

Feared to be potentially contaminated with stones, the Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies and Almond Windmill Cookies were recalled on July 21, 2023. While the recalled Almond Cookies (SKU #99744) featured Sell By Dates from 10/19/23 to 10/21/23, the Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies (SKU #82752) came with Sell By Dates from 10/17/23 to 10/21/23. Both of the cookie products were sold all across the United States.

The recalled Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies and Almond Windmill Cookies contained stones (Image via Trader Joe's)

2) Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Recalled on July 28, 2023, the soup products sold under the name Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup contained insects. Distributed to stores in the regions of - Pennsylvania, Illinois, Florida, Connecticut, Texas, California, and Washington - the recalled soup products bear SKU #68470.

The units affected by the recall featured these Best By dates - 8/2/2023, 8/1/2023, 7/27/2023, 7/26/2023, 9/15/2023, 9/6/2023, 9/4/2023, 8/30/2023, 7/25/2023, 7/20/2023, 7/19/2023, 7/18/2023, 8/29/2023, 8/10/2023, and 8/9/2023. Customers could also find the following lot numbers on the recalled products: 391, 390, 385, 384, 442, 433, 406, 405, 398, 397, 392, 431, 426, 425, and 383.

The recalled Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup products contained insects (Image via Trader Joe's)

3) Fully Cooked Falafel Products

Reported to be contaminated with rocks, the Fully Cooked Falafel Heat & Eat products were recalled on July 28, 2023. Distributed to Trader Joe's locations across the US, the affected products were available in 12-oz packs. All affected packs of the product bearing SKU #93935 were later removed from stores and destroyed.

The recalled Fully Cooked Falafel Products contained rocks (Image via Trader Joe’s)

4) Multigrain Crackers

Feared to be contaminated with metals, the Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds products were recalled on August 17, 2023. Sold in Trader Joe's stores across the country, the affected products were available in 10-oz packs. Only the packs with Best If Used By dates ranging from 03/01/24 to 03/05/24 were affected by this recall.

The recalled Multigrain Crackers may be contaminated with metals (Image via Trader Joe’s)

All the aforementioned products affected by the respective recalls are not suitable for consumption anymore. Consumers should throw them away or return them to any of the brand's stores for a refund.

Individuals with questions regarding any of the recalls can reach out to the grocery store chain's Customer Relations department at 626-599-3817. The chain can be contacted from 6:00 am through 6:00 pm PT, between Monday and Friday.