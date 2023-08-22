Food Lion Frozen Mixed Vegetable Recall: Reason, UPC code, and all you need to know

The Food Lion Grocery Stores has issued a nationwide recall for its Frozen Mixed Vegetables and Sweet Corn products over Listeria Monocytogenes contamination concerns. Consumption of Listeria-contaminated frozen vegetables may put people at risk of experiencing major to severe infections and sicknesses.

Announced on August 19, 2023, the nationwide recall only affects "Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn and Food Lion Mixed Vegetables" products sold at stores across the country in 16-ounce packs until August 19, 2023.

Feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the affected products are not known to be linked with any sicknesses or ill effects as of now.

The recalled sweet corn and frozen vegetable products may potentially be contaminated with Listeria (Image via Roberto Machado Noa / Getty Images)

Still, consumers who may have purchased the recalled frozen vegetable and sweet corn products are advised against consuming them or serving them to others in any manner. Consumption of Listeria Monocytogenes-contaminated food products is known to cause Listeriosis infection.

Such infections are often linked with sicknesses and flu-like symptoms ranging from severe headaches to digestion problems, vomiting, diarrhea, high fever, and convulsions, among others.

Pregnant and expecting women need to be extra cautious against Listeriosis as it is also known to cause stillbirths or miscarriages. Readers with any of these symptoms following consumption of the recalled products should consult a medical professional at the earliest.

All you need to know about Food Lion Grocery Store's Sweet Corn and Frozen Mixed Vegetable Recall

According to Food Lion's recall notice, the nationwide voluntary recall affects select units of Sweet Corn and Frozen Mixed Vegetables sold in or around the United States.

The recalled Sweet Corn and Frozen Mixed Vegetable products were sold all across the United States (Image via FotoGrafiaBasica / Getty Images)

The Salisbury, N.C-based grocery store chain fears that the recalled products may be potentially contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes and could pose health risks if consumed.

Distributed to U.S. stores in 16-ounce packages, the recalled products were available under the names "Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn."

While the recalled Sweet Corn products were available for purchase between November 7, 2022, and August 19, 2023, the Frozen Mixed Vegetables were available as early as January 19, 2023, and August 19, 2023.

The recalled Sweet Corn products were available with UPC 0003582607985 while the Mixed Vegetable products were available with UPC 0003582600509.

The recalled sweet corn and frozen vegetable products can be returned to the stores for a refund (Image via Bloomberg / Getty Images)

All relevant details required to recognize the recalled products can be found in the table below:

Products Size UPC Code Sold Between Food Lion Frozen Mixed Vegetables 16 ounce UPC 0003582600509 Jan. 19, 2023, and Aug. 19, 2023 Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn 16 ounce UPC 0003582607985 Nov. 7, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2023

Customers who may have purchased the sweet corn and frozen vegetable products affected by the recall should neither consume them nor serve them to others in any manner.

All affected packs of the recalled products should be thrown in a bin. You could also return them to the nearest Food Lion Grocery Store for a refund. It is to be noted that the grocery store chain reimburses double the purchase price when consumers return recalled products to them. The double reimbursement is offered under the chain's "Double Your Money Back Guarantee."