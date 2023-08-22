What is wrong with Frugals in Washington? Details explored amidst Listeria outbreak in the state

A Frugals restaurant in Washington seems to be the source of a Listeriosis outbreak that has been linked to at least six hospitalization cases and three confirmed deaths. As per reports from the Washington State Department of Health, all flavors of milkshakes sold in the Tacoma, Washington, restaurant were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria and may have affected several people.

Further investigations into the matter indicated that the ice cream machines used at the restaurant contained traces of Listeria contamination. According to federal reports, the incorrect cleaning of the ice cream machines was the cause of the contamination that had been spread to all milkshakes made with them. For those wondering, the restaurant is located at 0727 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma, WA.

Incorrectly cleaned ice cream machines at the Tacoma, WA restaurant contained traces of Listeria contaminants (Image via Frugals)

All customers who may have ordered milkshakes from the Tacoma, WA, restaurant in the last few weeks may have been affected by the outbreak. Though the restaurant stopped using ice cream machines on August 8, customers may still not be safe as Listeria is known to incubate within three to 70 days.

All you need to know about the Listeria-contaminated milkshakes from Frugals' Tacoma restaurant

The milkshakes sold at the Tacoma restaurant until August 7 are feared to have contained traces of Listeria that originated from the incorrectly cleaned ice cream machines.

Several investigations and tests, including the Genetic fingerprinting of bacteria, conducted by the Washington State Department of Health indicated that all milkshakes sold at the restaurant between May 29 and August 7, 2023, were contaminated with the same strain of Listeria that caused the hospitalization of six people.

The results of the report were confirmed by comments from two hospitalized patients, who said that they had consumed milkshakes from the Frugals restaurant in Tacoma.

Two recover patients said that they consumed milkshakes from Frugals' Tacoma restaurant (Image via jarun011 / Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images)

It is to be noted that five out of the six patients were from Pierce County, while the sixth was from Thurston County. Out of the six hospitalized people, three succumbed to death, while two recovered. However, not much is known about the last hospitalized patient.

What to do if you may have consumed the Listeria-contaminated milkshakes from Frugals' Tacoma restaurant?

As mentioned earlier, all milkshakes sold at Frugals' Tacoma restaurant between May 29 and August 7 are feared to have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. As such, readers who may have consumed these milkshakes may also be at risk of being infected with a Listeriosis infection.

A Listeriosis infection often causes patients to experience symptoms ranging from diarrhea to fever, vomiting, digestion problems, convulsions, and severe headache, among others.

Though a Listeriosis infection may not have any major effects on healthy people, it can pose severe risks to those with a weak immune system, including the elderly, small children, pregnant women, and those with specific medical implications. Expecting and pregnant ladies affected with Listeriosis may also be at risk of experiencing a stillbirth or miscarriage.

Patients experiencing Listeria symptoms should consult a doctor immediately (Image via Science Photo Library / Getty Images)

Thus, readers who think they might have consumed the contaminated milkshakes and are experiencing any of these symptoms are advised to visit a medical care center. Although Listeriosis can be cured by antibiotics, it is best advised to consult a doctor first.