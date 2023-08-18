Bellboy frozen raw pork products recall: Reason, affected products, and other details explored

Over 550 pounds of frozen, raw pork products are being recalled by Bellboy Import Corporation over the absence of an import reinspection. The affected frozen meat products, which were being sold without a mandatory FSIS reinspection, could put consumers at risk of unknown infections and sicknesses.

Announced on August 15, 2023, the nationwide recall was initiated after the routine surveillance activities of the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) indicated that the concerned frozen, raw pork products were not presented for a mandatory reinspection. The now-recalled products are not reported to have been linked with any ill effects or sicknesses, but consumers are advised against consuming them in any manner.

The recalled Bellboy frozen, raw pork products were being sold without a mandatory FSIS inspection (Image via FSIS)

It is to be noted that all food, raw meat, and meat products that are imported to the United States must go through an FSIS reinspection before they can be distributed to stores across the country. The mandatory federal inspection allows the FSIS to ensure that the imported products are edible and contain all proper labels, allergen information (if applicable), and other necessary details.

Once the FSIS ensures that the imported products are safe to be sold in the U.S., they are ready to be distributed to stores nationwide.

All you need to know about the Bellboy Frozen, Raw Pork Product Recall

As per the recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 551 pounds of Frozen, Raw Pork Products imported to the U.S. by Bellboy Import Corporation of Saint Charles, Minnesota.

Being distributed across the U.S. without a mandatory federal inspection, the affected frozen meat products may put consumers at risk of unknown illnesses and infections. Distributed in vacuum-sealed packaging, the recalled "FROZEN PORK BELLY, SHEET RIBBED, SKIN ON" products were sold in cardboard boxes of 25 kg. (55.12-lb.).

Featuring a date of production between 19/06/2023 to 26/06/2023, the affected frozen pork products bear the Brazilian establishment number "BRASIL INSPECIONADO 3548 S.I.F." Shipped to retailers in the region of Minnesota, the recalled product also features a shipping mark of 308161 on the cardboard box.

The recalled frozen, raw pork products were exclusively shipped to retailers in Minnesota (Image via FSIS)

Consumers who may have purchased the affected Bellboy Frozen, Raw Pork Products and may have kept them in their refrigerators are strictly advised not to consume them in any manner. Restaurants and food services are also advised not to cook or serve the products to their customers.

Food service locations and consumers are advised to return the recalled products to retailers or to throw them in the trash. Individuals with questions regarding the recall can contact Bellboy Import Corporation's CFO, Brian Bladine, at 866-585-6787. You can also write to the CFO at [email protected]