Dean & Peeler Ground Beef Products Recall: reason, affected items, and all you need to know

Dean & Peeler Meatworks, LLC has issued a nationwide recall for over 1,800 pounds of ground beef products over E. coli contamination concerns. When consumed the contaminated meat products could put people at risk of experiencing severe infections and sicknesses.

Announced on August 19, the voluntary recall comes after the microbiological analysis of the raw, ground beef product samples. The samples of the products sent to a third-party laboratory indicated the presence of E. coli O157:H7.

Soon after, the establishment notified the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) about the problem, the recall was initiated to ensure customer safety.

The recalled Dean & Peeler Ground Beef products are feared to be affected by E. coli contamination (Image via FSIS)

While neither Dean & Peeler Meatworks nor the federal agency has received reports of sicknesses linked to the recalled products, consumers across the country are advised to be wary of the consumption of the recalled products. When consumed, E. coli-contaminated food products may lead to infections like bloody diarrhea, cramps, and dehydration.

Patients usually start experiencing these symptoms within a week of consuming food contaminated with E. coli. While the infections can affect people of all ages, they can often be more severe for small children and the elderly. Individuals experiencing such symptoms should consult a doctor and take the prescribed medications.

All you need to know about the Dean & Peeler Ground Beef Products Recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 1,835 pounds of Ground Beef Products produced by Dean & Peeler Meatworks, LLC of Poth, Texas. Feared to be contaminated with E. coli, the affected raw, ground beef products may put people at risk of severe infections or sicknesses.

Featuring a vacuum-seal packaging, they were available under the names - "Peeler Farms WAGYU BEEF GROUND BEEF," "R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13603 - GROUND BEEF PATTIES 8 oz," and "R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13610 STEAKHOUSE BLEND - GROUND BEEF 5 lb." Exclusively distributed to the 'greater San Antonio, Texas, area's restaurants, the affected meat products come with establishment number "EST. 51283."

Product Packaging Lot Code Peeler Farms WAGYU BEEF GROUND BEEF 1-lb., 5-lb., and 10-lb. vacuum-sealed plastic bags 17836 R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13610 STEAKHOUSE BLEND - GROUND BEEF 5 lb 5-lb. vacuum-sealed plastic bags 17816 R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13603 - GROUND BEEF PATTIES 8 oz 8-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic bags 17816

Produced on August 22, 2023, the recalled raw, ground beef products have not been linked to any sicknesses but customers who may have bought them are strictly advised not to consume them.

Restaurants that may still have the affected products stored in refrigerators should discard them and must not serve them to customers. Readers should also note that the FSIS advises people to cook all raw meat products at temperatures of 160 F or above.

The recalled Dean & Peeler Ground Beef products have only been sold to restaurants in Texas (Image via FSISI)

The affected beef products will be eligible for a full refund if returned to the store of purchase. Individuals with concerns regarding the Dean & Peeler Ground Beef Products recall are advised to get in touch with the establishment's Co-Owner, Dustin Dean, at 830-484-0012. The establishment can also be emailed with all doubts at [email protected]