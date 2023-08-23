Simplay3 Toddler Towers Recall: Reason, affected models, and all you need to know

Over 108,400 units of Simplay3 Toddler Towers are being recalled from across the country over fall and injury hazard concerns. Recalled by The Simplay3 Company, of Streetsboro, Ohio, the affected products were sold in the United States as well as Canada.

Announced on August 17, 2023, the voluntary recall is being issued in conjunction with The Simplay3 Company, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and Health Canada.

The voluntary recall only affects "41807-03 (white), 41807-01 (espresso), and 41807-02 (gray) models" of the Toddler Towers sold between November 2018 and June 2023.

One of the recalled Simplay3 Toddler Towers in white posing risks of fall and injury (Image via CPSC / Health Canada)

As per the establishment, the recalled products are feared to tip over as a child climbs on or uses them, thus posing risks of a fall and injury hazard. The Simplay3 Company has already received over 16 reports of tip-overs and at least 10 reports of injuries.

At least 15 of the reported tip-over incidents are from the United States, while one of them is from Canada. On the other hand, two of the reported injuries are from Canada, while eight of them are from the United States. It is to be noted that at least six of the total injuries were head contusions. As such, parents across the two regions are advised not to use the recalled Toddler Towers any longer.

All you need to know about the Simplay3 Toddler Towers Recall

According to The Simplay3 Company's recall notice issued both on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and Health Canada websites, the voluntary recall affects nearly 108,450 units of Simplay3 Toddler Towers sold in the United States. An additional number of 5,512 units of the affected products were also sold in Canada.

Feared to tip over while being used, the affected products pose fall and injury risks. Sold in a wide range of colors, including espresso, white, and gray, the affected products were available under the model number 41807.

Featuring dimensions of 34” x 17.5” x 16”, the recalled products were sold across the United States and Canada between November 2018 and June 2023.

Available for purchase online at 'Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, and TheSimplay3company.com', the affected products were priced at over $90. It is to be noted that the recalled products were also sold at the U.S. and Canadian toy stores, including 'Midstates, Funn Stuff, and Buttercup Baby Store, among others.'

One of the recalled Simplay3 Toddler Towers in gray sold across the U.S. and Canada (Image via CPSC / Health Canada)

All necessary details for the recalled Simplay3 Toddler Towers can be found in the table below:

Model Date Codes / Sold Between 41807-01 (espresso) Nov 2018 - June 2023 41807-02 (gray) Nov 2018 - June 2023 41807-03 (white) Nov 2018 - June 2023

Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected products, and may still have them at their homes are advised not to use them any longer. You should first put the affected products away from children and then contact the establishment to receive a free set of stabilizing bases that are meant to be attached to the recalled toddler towers.

Individuals with queries about the Simplay3 Toddler Towers Recall or doubts about the remedy can contact The Simplay3 Company toll-free at 866-855-0100. The establishment should be reachable between Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. sharp to 7:00 p.m. ET.