Zipadee Kids house bed frames recall: Reason, shipment dates, and all you need to know

Over 7,400 units of 'Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frame' and 'Montessori Floor Beds' are being recalled from across the country. Recalled by Zipadee Kids, of Circleville, Ohio, the affected floor beds pose entrapment and strangulation hazards and could pose life-threatening risks to small children sleeping in them.

Announced on August 17, 2023, the nationwide recall only applies to the 'Zipadee Convertible House Bed Frames' and 'Montessori Floor Beds' sold across the United States between February 26, 2018 and October 22, 2021. The establishment fears that the recalled floor beds can pose risks because of the unfavorable spacing of the spindles used in the bed.

The recalled Zipadee Kids House Bed Frames could put children at risk of entrapment and strangulation (Image via CPSC)

The potentially risky design of the floor bed is wide enough to enable a child to slip their torso through the rail openings but not wide enough to enable their heads to pass. In such circumstances, the child may be at risk of getting entrapped between the rails and could also be at risk of strangulation, thus posing a threat to their life.

Zipadee has informed the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of two such reports where a 21-month-old child and a 4-year-old were hurt because of the problem. Though there was no risk to either of their lives, the 4-year-old sustained minor injuries and the 21-month-old child was unscathed.

Zipadee Kids House Bed Frames recalled due to faulty design

According to Zipadee's recall notice issued on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the nationwide recall affects nearly 7,450 units of 'Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frame' and 'Montessori Floor Beds' sold across the United States.

Expand Tweet

Feared to pose risks of entrapment and strangulation due to faulty design issues, the affected floor beds can be life-threatening for small children sleeping in them. Meant for children aged 18 months or older, the affected floor beds were made of all-natural wood and could be converted or raised to suit the child's sleeping needs through their growth years.

Sold on Zipadee's Etsy.com shop and Zipadeekids.com, the recalled floor beds were available for purchase in queen, full, and twin-size variants for over $260 and $900, respectively. Available all across the United States between February 2018 and September 2021, the affected floor beds were sold under the names "Convertible House Bed Frame" and "Montessori Floor Bed."

The recalled Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frame' and 'Montessori Floor Beds should be disposed of immediately (Image via CPSC)

Consumers or parents who may have purchased the recalled floor beds are advised not to use them any longer. The affected beds should be taken away from children and disposed of by following the proper recycling procedures. The CPSC is urging consumers not to sell or donate the affected products, as it would be a federal offense and could also be dangerous for the buyer.

It is to be noted that Zipadee Kids of Circleville, Ohio, has filed for dissolution and has informed the CPSC that it won't be able to offer any reimbursements or replacements as a remedy to the problem.