Volkswagen Atlas recall: Reason, affected model, and all you need to know

Volkswagen America has issued a nationwide recall for select Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles over engine failure and fire hazard concerns. The affected vehicles are feared to have a problem with the connecting rod bearing which can lead to engine failure over prolonged use.

Announced on August 25, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to nearly 1,323 Atlas vehicles (model year 2024), and nearly 695 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles (model year 2024) sold across the United States. Additionally, the recall also applies to the 40 Atlas vehicles (model year 2024) and 34 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles (model year 2024) sold in Canada.

The recalled Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles are prone to engine failure and risks of fire caused by the connecting rod bearing problem (Image via Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Volkswagen America believes that the problem with the recalled vehicles is caused due to contamination that may have occurred during the production of the bearing. The automaker said that the contamination leads to an increase in particle occurrence in the engine oil circuit, which may lead to extensive wear. Over prolonged use, the wearing may damage the connecting rod bearings and may pose risks of engine failure if ignored.

If the engine failure occurs while the vehicle is being driven, it may cause a loss of motive power in the middle of the road. In certain cases, the wearing may also cause loss of engine oil, thus posing risks of fire. As such, owners of the affected Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles are advised to get the vehicles checked if they start hearing engine noises or notice the Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL) blinking.

All you need to know about the Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicle recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Volkswagen are informing Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicle owners of a voluntary recall issued over engine failure and fire hazard concerns. Sold across the United States and Canada in limited numbers, the affected vehicles may have a problem with the connecting rod bearing, which can lead to engine failure over prolonged use.

The voluntary recall only applies to the 2024 models of Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles sold in Canada and the United States. At least 1,323 of the affected Atlas vehicles were sold in the U.S., while nearly 40 of them were sold in Canada. On the other hand, over 695 of the affected Atlas Cross Sport vehicles were sold across the United States, while 34 of them were sold in Canada.

Volkswagen is advising all owners of the affected vehicles to take them to the nearest authorized dealerships to get them inspected for the problem. Vehicles that may have already been affected by the problem, or show signs of the same, may be eligible to get a new engine. Owners must note that the recall only applies to Volkswagen Atlas vehicles built before May 12, 2023, and the recent builds may not be affected by the problem.

The recalled Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles will be eligible to get a new engine if deemed necessary (Image via Volkswagen)

However, those with doubts can still use the NHTSA or Volkswagen recall tool to check if their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is part of the current or other open recalls. It is to be noted that Volkswagen will start sending owner notifications starting on October 20, 2023.