Over 236,000 small vehicles are part of a nationwide Nissan recall initiated by Nissan North America, Inc. The automaker fears that the 'tie rods' on the affected vehicles may bend causing the steering wheel to get out of control.

Announced on August 15, 2023, the nationwide recall applies to the 2020-2023 model Sentra vehicles sold in and around the United States. The company believes there may be some problem with either one or both of the front tie rods on the affected Sentra vehicles, which may cause them to bend over time. The tie rods are reported to bend in specific circumstances such as hitting a curb.

Several 2020-2022 model Sentra vehicles are part of a Nissan recall following a problem with the tie rods (Image via AFP / Getty Images)

It is to be noted that the tie rods are crucial to steering the vehicles, which is why a bent tie rod may make it difficult for the driver to steer the vehicle. As such, the problem may even cause the driver to lose all steering control and pose risks of a crash and/or accident.

Currently, the automaker has not informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of any crashes, accidents, injuries, or fatalities linked to the nationwide Nissan recall.

All you need to know about the Sentra vehicles affected by the Nissan Recall 2023

According to the recall notice issued on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, the Nissan recall applies to nearly 236,238 Sentra vehicles sold in and around the United States. Feared to have a problem with the tie rods, the affected vehicles may put the driver and passengers at risk of crash or accident.

The voluntary recall is linked to the 2020-2023 model Nissan Sentra vehicles that may have been repaired under the 21V-461 recall. All vehicles that may have received repairs under the 21V-461 recall issued in June 2021 must receive the repairs and/or replacements under the current recall.

Nissan North America, Inc., has assured that all owners of the affected Nissan Sentra vehicles will be eligible for a free inspection of the vehicles and a no-cost part change as soon as the newly designed parts are available. For the time being, authorized dealerships across the United States will inspect the affected vehicles and replace the broken or bent tie rods at absolutely no cost.

The Sentra vehicles affected by the Nissan recall have not been linked with any injuries or accidents (Image via Christophe Morin / Getty Images)

Owners of the affected vehicles will start receiving 'Owner Notification Letters' on or by October 5, 2023. Additionally, another notification may be sent soon after the newly designed parts are available across the country. Individuals who find the steering wheels on the affected Sentra vehicles to be vibrating or off-centered are advised to reach out to the nearest dealer.

Those with questions about the previous or the current recall may also reach out to Nissan's Customer Support at 1-800-867-7669. While Nissan's number for the current recall is R23B3, the NHTSA's campaign number for the recall is 23V-581.